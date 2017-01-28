Great Windows Canada is Expanding

Great Windows Canada has opened up its second facility in Richmond Hill, Ontario as it embarks upon an expanion of operations in its window installation and door business.

(firmenpresse) - [Great Windows Richmond Hill](http://www.greatwindows.ca/richmond-hill.html)

Following on from a successful diversification of their product range, Great Windows is pleased to announce an expansion of their operating base with the opening of a new office and distributing facility in Richmond Hill, Ontario.



The new facility enables the speedier distribution of replacement windows to customers in the western suburbs of the Greater Toronto Area and perfectly complements the recent additions to the sales and installation teams. The warehouse and showroom combination is a perfect satellite office, enabling customers to visit and actually see the full range of vinyl windows prior to purchase.



As the President of Great Windows, Rob Pahl says "We have enjoyed tremendous success over the last few months as we have, to a large extent, outgrown a single facility operation. The Richmond Hill location allows us to better serve our customers in the provision of replacement windows and doors in Richmond Hill and across the northern and western suburbs of the GTA. This facility gives our suppliers an additional drop point, our customers an additional showroom to visit and our employees a better base to operate from for customers in the north and west of Toronto".



Further, he says "It is totally impractical for a salesperson to walk in to a potential customer's house with the full range of storm doors, bay windows, casement windows and what have you and make a sales presentation and quote. This way we can serve our customers in their home as much as we need to and allow them to enjoy a more consultative sell at one of our locations."



Great Windows Canada is the premier replacement window and door installation company in the GTA and York Region in Southern Ontario. Their service is unique in that it offers customers an informed alternative to traditional windows installation companies. A streamlined quoting process that allows the consumer to understand what they are purchasing and how it compares to competitor products. Window replacement made easy as they say.





More information:

http://www.greatwindows.ca



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Great Windows

www.greatwindows.ca

PressRelease by

Great Windows

Requests:

Great Windows

www.greatwindows.ca

+1-416-639-1837

20-15 Heritage Road

Markham

Canada

Date: 01/28/2017 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 520507

Character count: 2314

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Great Windows

Ansprechpartner: Rob Pahl

Stadt: Markham

Telefon: +1-416-639-1837



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28/01/2017



Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease