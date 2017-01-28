Haulage Companies to Benefit from New Fines Management System

The new Fleet Fine Online service offers a quick and easy way to pay your fines without having to go through a painful administration process.

(firmenpresse) - I bet you are tired of the fuss of the administration involved in paying fines. Thanks to All Fleet Services recently-developed online fines management system, your days of filling out pages and pages of paper work are over. Just like the digital freight exchange system, Fleet Fines Online is a new and improved web-based solution which will help you save time and money  and exonerate you from the administrative burden!



Direct Communication, No Administration



With successful online freight exchange systems in place, there has been an increase in demand for an online platform that fulfils the processing of fines. All Fleet Services designed its new highly-efficient Fleet Fine Online system to help ensure that fines are paid on time.



The system fast-tracks fines administration digitally so that fleet fines can be dealt with immediately. You will no longer need to worry about dealing with private parking charges, congestion charges, penalty charges or fixed penalties individually. This secure online platform handles all fines on your behalf. It is easy to use and benefits both parties, as the issuing authorities can directly communicate with the fleet companies.

When a fine is issued, the companys administrator will immediately receive it. As the process time is decreased, the risk of escalating charges is minimalised  the administrator can simply pay the fine and the authority receives its money.



Save Time, Money and Effort



How will Fleet Fine Online benefit you? This system is cost-effective and has sustainably revolutionised the fleet fine process.



It ensures:



 no human error,

 no postage fees,

 fast and easy digital transfers, and an

 eco-friendly system.



Your current burden is an inefficient manual system which demands great time and considerable effort. As you are aware, all fines are processed on paper. This is not only a hazard for the environment but also cumulates in large sums of money being spent on postage, paper and ink by both parties. The online system is eco-friendlier, as it does not use paper unnecessarily, and is more convenient for both the issuer and the receiver of the fines. Thanks to the new web-based platform more fines per day can be processed digitally.





While the paper trail is vulnerable to human error, the web-based system has also eradicated the possibility for errors and allows the whole process to run smoothly. Similar to a digital freight exchange, this system is helping transport companies keep up with the ever-evolving technological world. It now only takes an average of three days for a fine to be issued, received and paid  as opposed to the multiple weeks the process used to last.



Tried and Tested



You are probably asking yourself whether this system can be trusted or not. Fear not, All Fleet Services has a successful history of digitalising administration processes. Before creating Fleet Fines Online, they had successfully converted the complicated and hazardous paper trail used to track the Dartford Crossing charge into a simplified online procedure. They replaced the archaic system, which was prone to both errors and delays, with an electronic submission. Charges are now processed digitally and easily trackable.





http://www.haulageexchange.co.uk/freight-exchange



Norman Dulwich is a Correspondent for Haulage Exchange, the leading online trade network for the road transport industry. Connecting logistics professionals across the UK and Europe through their online freight exchange, Haulage Exchange provides services for matching loads and with available drivers. Over 4,000 transport exchange businesses are networked together through their website, trading jobs and capacity in a safe 'wholesale' environment.



