(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/28/17 -- CUPE Local 4055, which represents Sunwing's flight attendants, reached a tentative agreement with the employer today.

"The tentative agreement we reached improves our members' working conditions significantly. Therefore, the bargaining committee unanimously recommends ratification of the five-year deal", said CUPE Local 4055 President, Mark Brancelj.

No more details will be made public until the tentative agreement is presented to members. Membership meetings will be held across Canada shortly, and the ratification vote will follow.

Bargaining sessions with the assistance of a mediator started on January 26.

The flight attendants' collective agreement expired on May 31, 2016.

CUPE Local 4055 represents 1,000 flight attendants working at Sunwing's eight bases: Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Halifax, Ottawa, Quebec City, and Winnipeg.

Contacts:
Philippe Gagnon
CUPE Media Relations
613 894-0146



More information:
http://www.cupe.ca



