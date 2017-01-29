24 Hour Self Storage Launched Online Rental Pay 49445 49442 Muskegon

Gard Dog Storage has defied convention in the 24/7 Indoor Outdoor Self Storage Facility market with the release of its upgraded 24/7 Online Payment Portal. Other upgrades will include a new website and mobile app, to enhance customer experience. Further information is at http://garddogstorage.com

(firmenpresse) - Earlier today, Gard Dog Storage finally announced its 24/7 Online Upgraded Payment Portal, which has been in development since 2016. The main aim is to make sending monthly payments much easier, whether using auto withdrawal or physically doing an online payment through any bank. It will insure payment is received on time, without the possible late or misplaced mailed payments, that can inevitably happen with an envelope and stamp.



Visit the website or login : http://garddogstorage.com



Beth Brandt, Owner at Gard Dog Storage, says: "When we began, wanted to try something new with a 24/7 Indoor/Outdoor Self Storage Facility. Anyone familiar with the 24/7 Self Storage market, will probably have noticed how other facilities, seem to rush through the initial rental process. They don't take the time to insure every detail is understood. This can be a problem because if the customer is uncomfortable, or uneducated in the process, it makes an uneasy rental situation that could've been avoided."



So as a welcome breath of fresh air, Gard Dog Storage meets with each renter when first checking in. Meeting insures they are completely comfortable with unit sizing and 24/7 private pin codesaccess. Renters are also impressed when stating, security cameras are 24/7, the property is perimeter fenced, there is night time lighting and customers have the only lock and key for their own rental unit.



Gard Dog Storage chose to be unique, by meeting & greeting each customer, giving it a touch of local hospitality. They get to know the customers, creates a great first impression, allows the customer ask questions & helps them understand details that matter.



Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/YRk64Tixf80



Beth Brandt also said "We want our customers to be comfortable knowing, they have chosen the most secure and highest quality steel sided storage facility, that is completely dry. With our upgraded online payment portal developed, customers can count on their payment being received when sent. We've worked really hard making this business a success and when customers tell me they want to come back and will refer anyone that needs our service, it's a pat on the back."





Gard Dog Storage has been in business for 18 years, being established in 1999. Since day 1, it has always aimed to make storage easy for every customer. Storage can sometimes be an uneasy process, due to life's unexpected plans, so the mission is to make each rental as pain free as possible. The stress of moving, downsizing, a death in the family, a room or whole house renovation, can upset anyone's normal routine and usually means storage is required.



This isn't the first time Gard Dog Storage saw a need to be set apart and above the competition. When planning the business venture in late 1990's, there was need for a sound and secure self storage facility, requiring complete perimeter fencing, 24/7 cameras, 24/7 pin code access, night time lighting and high quality steel storage units. As the tag line suggests, Gard Dog Storage Is A Breed Apart.



As a local business, they've believed it's a priority to sponsor school activities, bowling tournaments and other local community events, as a way to give back to the community where they live.



The upgraded 24/7 Online Payment Portal Launched 2016. There are plans of a new website and mobile app, enhancing future customer experience. They will be announced when ready.



To find out more about the service and Gard Dog Storage, visit http://garddogstorage.com





More information:

http://garddogstorage.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Gard Dog Storage

http://garddogstorage.com

PressRelease by

Gard Dog Storage

Requests:

Gard Dog Storage

http://garddogstorage.com

+1-231-719-2483

3165 North Whitehall Road Payment Address Po Box 772 Muskegon, Michigan 49443

Muskegon

United States

Date: 01/29/2017 - 01:00

Language: English

News-ID 520523

Character count: 3953

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Gard Dog Storage

Ansprechpartner: Beth Brandt

Stadt: Muskegon

Telefon: +1-231-719-2483



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28/01/2017



Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease