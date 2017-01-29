Bridgeport Chiropractor Headache Neck Pain & Accident Injury Treatment Launched

Chiropractic Associates of Bridgeport has launched their Ultrasound & Muscle Stimulation Treatments serving clients in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and the surround areas. With more than 30 years of experience, the chiropractic clinic helps clients with back pain, headaches, inflammation and a variety of health concerns.

(firmenpresse) - Chiropractic Associates of Bridgeport, a chiropractic clinic with more than 30 years of experience serving Bridgeport, Connecticut, and the surrounding areas, has announced the launch of their Ultrasound & Muscle Stimulation Treatments to help clients with pain, joint stiffness, inflammation and muscle spasms.



More information on Chiropractic Associates of Bridgeport and their Ultrasound & Muscle Stimulation Treatments is available on their website at: http://chiropractorlocalmarketingnewpatientsfast.com/bridgeport



The technique of chiropractic care was developed by Daniel David Palmer in 1895 according to the American Chiropractic Association. He examined a janitor who had become deaf 17 years prior after he felt something "give" in his back. The janitor observed improved hearing after Palmer gave a crude adjustment to a misplaced vertebra in the upper back.



There are about 77,000 Doctors of Chiropractic (DCs) in the United States who treat over 27 million American adults and children annually the American Chiropractic Association reports, with studies and survey results showing that chiropractic treatment outperformed other back pain treatments including prescription medication, deep-tissue massage, yoga, pilates and over-the-counter medication therapies.



Chiropractic Associates of Bridgeport has been treating clients with back pain and other ailments with a variety of treatment techniques since 1981, now including their Ultrasound & Muscle Stimulation Treatments to target a multiplicity of health concerns.



The Ultrasound Treatment uses high-frequency, inaudible sound waves to treat a variety of soft tissue injuries. High frequency sound waves are directed to soft tissues and joints, raising the temperature & increasing blood flow to the region. It helps to relax muscle spasms, increases metabolism, promotes a bodys healing response, reduce swelling, decrease pain, reduce joint stiffness and stimulate cell-repair.





The Muscle Stimulation Treatments, or Electrical Muscle Stimulations (EMS), is a form of electro therapy that uses a special type of electrical current to stimulate specific muscles. Types of EMS include Low Volt, High Volt Galvanic, Russian Stimulation, Interferential, Iontophoresis and Micro Current. This form of treatment is used to promote pain relief, reduce inflammation, avoid muscle atrophy and lessen muscle spasms.



Chiropractic Associate of Bridgeport also offers Diversified & Cox-Flexion Distraction Treatment Techniques. Health concerns that may benefit from treatment include ADHD, Allergies, Asthma, Back Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ear Infections, Headaches, Pinched Nerves, PMS, Pregnancy, Sciatica, Scoliosis, Slipped Disk, Stress, Wellness and Whiplash.



More information on Chiropractic Associates of Bridgeport and their Ultrasound & Muscle Stimulation Treatments is available on their website listed above.





More information:

http://digitalassets.agency



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

CE Internet Service

http://digitalassets.agency

PressRelease by

CE Internet Service

Requests:

CE Internet Service

http://digitalassets.agency

+49-176-64843129

5 SchenkstraÃe

Freiburg im Breisgau

Germany

Date: 01/29/2017 - 01:59

Language: English

News-ID 520524

Character count: 3309

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CE Internet Service

Ansprechpartner: Christian Ermlich

Stadt: Freiburg im Breisgau

Telefon: +49-176-64843129



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 28/01/2017



Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease