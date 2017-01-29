New York NY Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon SEO Digital Medical Marketing Launched

LeadsBarrage, a New York digital marketing company, launched a wide range of SEO and digital marketing services for New York and Los Angeles plastic surgeons. The company offers SEO, social media marketing, press release writing and distribution, copywriting and other digital marketing services.

Digital marketing has grown considerably over the past decade, with more and more businesses looking to leverage the immense marketing potential of the internet. Recent surveys show that more than 90% of all clients have used online reviews or Google searches to find businesses and services, making online visibility a key overall business success factor.



Google search algorithms have recently been modified to reflect the increased impact of local searches, and thus raise the relevance of local businesses. This means that, for many local online and offline businesses, competition from global industry giants is no longer a significant issue.



However, ranking high for the targeted keywords is a relatively difficult and technical process, requiring both marketing and coding skills. Search engine optimization (SEO) algorithms have been constantly updated and are relatively complex, making professional SEO expertize crucial for high Google ranking.



LeadsBarrage launched a wide range of SEO and digital marketing services for local New York and Los Angeles plastic surgeons looking to increase their online visibility and attract more clients.



The New York digital marketing agency offers extensive SEO services, including on-page and off-page optimization, web design, keyword content integration and more.



The company also provides press release writing and distribution services for businesses looking to increase their national reputation. LeadsBarrage provides distribution across national news platforms, as well as on affiliate channels and websites.



LeadsBarrage also offers complete social media marketing services across all major social platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. With social media usage constantly growing and reaching new markets, social networks are a powerful means of reaching new potential clients.





The New York digital marketing company also offers copywriting, e-mail marketing and video marketing services.



