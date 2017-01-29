Minneapolis Commercial Landscaping Architectural Design & Maintenance Launched

Architectural Landscape Design has launched its Commercial Landscaping Services in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the surrounding areas. Their landscaping and maintenance services help clients enhance and highlight the overall look of their business and project a positive, confident message to customers and business partners.

Customers form an opinion about a business as soon as they see the exterior of the property. A community survey reported that 74 percent of the public preferred to patronize commercial establishments that had structures and parking lots planted with trees and other landscaping, according to the Center for Urban Horticulture, University of Washington College of Forest Resources.



The Center also reports that the presence of trees and green space appears to positively influence both consumer's attitudes about the character of a place and the prices that shoppers are willing to pay in local businesses.



Architectural Landscape Design (ALD) has launched its Commercial Landscaping Services to help clients develop and maintain a professional appearance and rapport with customers from the moment they arrive at their location. They provide a careful and thorough landscape design to project an air of success, confidence, authority and attention to detail.



ALD relates to its clients that landscaping isn't a cost. Professional landscape design and installation is an investment in their business that can help to increase profits. It enhances and highlights the overall look of a business and projects a positive, confident message to customers and business partners.



The company's landscaping and maintenance services include landscape design; excavation, grading and drainage assessment; low voltage outdoor lighting; unique garden plantings; custom boulder and stone work; landscape maintenance; custom stone furniture; outdoor living spaces and kitchens; outdoor fireplaces and fire pits; hardscapes; holiday lighting installation; and waterscaping.





Professional landscape design and maintenance can also increase the value of commercial and residential property alike. According to Associated Landscape Contractors of America, landscaping can add as much as 14 percent to the resale value of a building and speed its sale by as much as 6 weeks.



More information on Architectural Landscape Design and their Commercial Landscaping Services is available at the website listed above, by visiting their office at 19151 Brookwood Rd., Prior Lake, Minnesota, or by calling (952) 242-9368.





