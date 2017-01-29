Satellite Suites Announces Upgrade to ADA Plus 2 Restroom Trailers

Satellite Suitesâ ADA Plus 2 restroom trailers now feature an improved design, decreasing the amount of time it takes to transport, setup and tear down its trailers.

(firmenpresse) - BRISTOL, IN JANUARY 28, 2017 Satellite Suites ADA Plus 2 restroom trailers now feature an improved design, decreasing the amount of time it takes to transport, setup and tear down its trailers.



The 6-by-19-foot ADA Plus 2 restroom trailer includes a handicap-accessible stall and two standard restroom stalls for added convenience. The new trailer design features an electronic lowering system that makes it easier to lower the trailer once in position.



Stub hub wheels retract while three remote control leveling jacks are used to lower and raise the trailer to its proper system. The remote control system lets an operator lower the jacks equally or independently from each other in order to level the trailer correctly.



Once the trailer is in place, the operator must lower the attached platform, snap on the 6-foot ramp and slide in the handrails to complete the set-up.



The new leveling system and the trailers lightweight, aluminum ramp and railing can be positioned and assembled by one person within about 10 minutes. That means less setup and tear-down time, which equals a cost savings for operators.



Along with ease-of-use, another benefit of Satellite Suites ADA trailers is their time-tested waste vacuum system. The vacuum system evacuates, grinds and pumps the waste into an interior or exterior tank, another trailer tank or directly into a sewer line up to 300 feet away.



The system easily grinds up diapers and clothing, keeping them from clogging up the system and making it more dependable and maintenance-free.



Satellite Industries has been in business since 1958, starting out as a portable restroom rental and service company before launching Satellite Suites restroom trailers in 2014. Satellite Suites (http://www.satelliterestroomtrailers.com/) feature seamless and moisture-proof materials and a polyethylene waste tank that is easier to clean and maintain.



Satellite remains committed to providing customers with high-quality products and services at reasonable prices. Customers receive personal support from an area manager, a deodorizer specialist and internal customer service representative.





Other benefits include:



Best available warranty on all products



Training programs



Truck sales and support



Safe-T-Fresh ROI Rewards Program



For more information on Satellite Suites and its ADA Plus 2 restroom trailers call 574-742-4613.





