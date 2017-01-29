Grinder Set Increases Sales After Returning On Sale

Akoni Homewareâs bestselling Salt & Pepper Grinder Set has increased its sales after coming back into stock this week.

(firmenpresse) - Akoni Homeware launched their Salt & Pepper Grinder Set on Amazon last November on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Black Friday. This week, the product has gone back on sale on Amazon.com and has seen its sales increase.



We hoped that we would see the same amount of sales once we came back into stock so were really pleased that we have seen even more sales. said Lisa Miller of Akoni Homeware, This proves to us that there is a place for our product in the competitive Kitchen & Dining category on Amazon.com.



The Salt & Pepper Grinder Set from Akoni Homeware features two tall, stainless steel and glass grinders, one collapsible silicone funnel and one sturdy cleaning brush. The set also includes a downloadable recipe eBook, which customers can use to inspire their cooking.



Now that the Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is live and attracting sales again, the brand have decided to launch their latest product on Amazon.co.uk. The new product, an Ice Lolly Moulds Set, is aimed at the same target audience but on Amazons UK marketplace instead of the USA marketplace.



Its no secret that weve wanted to expand onto other marketplaces for a while now. We may only be relatively new to Amazon but theres nothing wrong with setting your goals high. continued Lisa, Amazon UK will be our first European marketplace and were really excited about the launch. We hope that it will go as well as the grinders launch did in the USA.



The Ice Lolly Moulds Set from Akoni Homeware is due to be launched on Amazon.co.uk next week.



Akoni Homewares Salt and Pepper Grinder Set is now available from the Home & Kitchen department on Amazon.com. The product can be found in the Kitchen & Dining category on Amazon.com here: [https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0258GE/ref=cm_sw_r_t...](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0258GE/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Ik3IybQNT9AV8)

Akoni Homeware



Akoni Homeware

Akoni Homeware





9450 SW Gemini Dr #29796

Beaverton

United States

