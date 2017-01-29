Long Island Liposculpture New York Cosmetic Surgery Melt Fat Report Launched

A new report has been launched by Doctor Rokhsar, the Long Island liposuction expert at New York Cosmetic, Skin & Laser Surgery. It explains that liposuction and liposculpture can be used to help hone patients bodies to the image they want.

(firmenpresse) - A Long Island liposuction, cosmetic, skin and laser surgery center has launched a new report on the benefits of liposuction and liposculpture as a way to gently reshape the body. Doctor Rokhsar, who runs the surgery, is at the forefront of research and teaching and lectures regularly on cosmetic procedures. His latest report focuses on how the service can be a way to remove unwanted fat stores safely and gently.



More information can be found at: http://platinumpeakseo.com/Longislandliposuction.



The site explains that, unlike many practices, the Long Island cosmetic surgery is not a one pony show. It boasts over 40 lasers and energy based devices in its world class centers in both Manhattan and Long Island.



While some centers will seek to sell their services, patients at the New York Cosmetic, Skin & Laser Surgery Center will never get a sales pitch. The center will give them a realistic expectation about the outcome of procedures they are contemplating, and from there they can make the best decision for themselves.



Dr Rokhsar is certified in dermatology and has completed additional training in cosmetic surgery fellowship. He explains that anyone considering liposuction in the New York area should be sure to ask their doctor if they are board certified in dermatology or plastic surgery. This is because a medical degree doesn't qualify doctors to practice in the field of lasers and cosmetic surgery.



The new report explains that liposculpture and liposuction remove excess fat from the thighs, buttocks, abdomen, waistline, arms, knees, ankles, calves, cheeks, jowls and neck. Liposculpture offers more precise sculpting through using smaller instruments for the process.



This works because it relies on tumescent fluid to numb the fat as well as to help liquefy it, allowing the doctor to remove it through small cannulas. It allows for fine sculpting of the body so local patients can better get the shape they desire.





Full details of the Long Island liposuction services available at New York Cosmetic, Skin & Laser Surgery Center can be found by visiting the URL above.





