Hundesalon Ziborich is the Trusted Dog Parlour Offering Ultrasonic Teeth Cleaning for Dogs

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Germany, (January 30, 2017) - Hundesalon Ziborich is the brainchild of Tatiana Ziborich whose affection for animals and mainly the dogs led to the birth of Hundesalon Ziborich. After taking professional training, Tatiana converted it into a prfoessional redefining the menaing of proper dog care and grooming.



The service of Hundesalon Ziborich  groomer for Herzogtum Lauenburg, Mölln, Lauenburg Elbe, Büchen, Boizenburg, Schwarzenbek, Geesthacht, Reinbeck, Wentorf, Hamburg Bergedorf, Ratzeburg und Umgebung involves a premium service, that is, an ultrasonic tooth cleaning process, which helps dogs to combat successfully against gum bleeding issues and foul mouth odor. This has helped the pet owners to keep their dogs well-groomed and take proper dental care of the dogs, keeping away any kind of germ-attack on the teeth of the velvety, four-legged friends.



This dog salon is also known for its wide array of services ranging from trim, cut, shear, brush and comb, ears and claws grooming, so that the furry friends leave the dog parlour happy and thoroughly pampered. This dog salon has a very congenial and friendly environment where the grooming sessions of the dogs are kept stress free and extremely lavish and indulgent. The vets recommend this salon because when it is ultrasonic teeth cleaning, the furry friends are spared half the pain, that would have otherwise left them unhappy.



A new customer service is made available for the clients of Hundesalon Ziborich. They have paved the way for proper telephonic customer consultation where all questions from clients are directly and patiently answered by the owner about pets!



"We have always paid attention to the fact that ultrasound cleaning is as comfortable as possible for the dogs in our dog salon and meets more than the usual quality criteria. The dogs leave our salon with healthier and whiter teeth and above all without a dangerous scalp, says the owner Tatiana Ziborich.





About Hundesalon Ziborich:

Hundesalon Ziborich opened its doors in 2014 in Büchen. Due to its professional service in the field of tooth cleaning and healthier grooming of dogs, the salon is well received by dog owners. The salon is owned and run by Tatiana Ziborich.



To know more, click https://www.hundemobil-ziborich.de



Contact:

Hundesalon Ziborich

Pötrauer Straße 15

21514 Büchen

Telefon: 015205636390

Email: info(at)hundemobil-ziborich.de



###





More information:

http://https://www.hundemobil-ziborich.de



PressRelease by

Hundesalon Ziborich

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/30/2017 - 05:33

Language: English

News-ID 520546

Character count: 2595

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hundesalon Ziborich

Ansprechpartner: Hundesalon Ziborich

Stadt: Büchen

Telefon: 015205636390



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease