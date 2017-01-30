Ogden Permanent Laser Hair Removal & Skin Care Treatment Service Launched

Ogden laser skin care specialists, The Ogden Skin Care Centre, have launched a permanent laser hair removal service. The clinic offers a variety of laser treatments to treat unwanted hair, skin conditions and for tattoo removal.

The Ogden Skin Care Centre specialize in performing laser procedures under the expert supervision of attending medical doctors. The doctors train the technicians at the clinic to carry out procedures for hair removal, tattoo removal, skin tightening and others. All of the technicians at the Ogden Skin Care Centre are state certified and fully insured, ensuring high quality care and service.



One of the premier services they offer is laser hair removal. The site explains that many people would like to be able to throw away the razor and enjoy hairless skin without the effort. They can treat many areas of the body and customers can see results in one to two sessions. However it is recommended to have six to eight sessions for optimum results, with a follow up appointment once or twice a year for permanently smooth and hairless skin.



The site explains that they can treat any skin type and color because they utilize multiple technologies. Their lasers can treat even red, gray and even fine hair that is normally difficult to treat. The areas of the body that they treat are the legs, arms, buttocks, pubic area, chest, chin, upper lip, neck, shoulders, underarms and back.



The clinic also offers many other services using advanced treatment options including E-light IPL, Unipolar RF and ND: YAG lasers. These treatments can help to achieve smooth and flawless skin by treating tattoos, hair and skin conditions. Lasers are successful at treating these issues because they are effective but do not cause damage to the surrounding skin.



