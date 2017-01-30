Hen and Stag Parties are taking the party to Marbella

Marbella is proving to be a hot destination for Hen and Stag Parties providing affordable and creative experiences.

(firmenpresse) - Marbella, Spain - One of the leading providers of Hen and Stag parties in the Marbella area has revealed that more and more hen and stag parties are taking place in the Mediterranean hotspot of Marbella and Puerto Banus due to the rich variety of activities available, cheaper flights across Europe and the gorgeous all year round weather, all make for an attractive experience for groups seeking to get the most out of their budget.



Specifically, these groups can enjoy activities in Marbella ranging from sailing days, track day events, tapas tours, wine tastings, quad circuits and many more exciting experiences



One activity that has proved very popular during 2016 is the Sea Experiencewhich is a 60 feet mono hull boat specifically refurbished and redesigned to cater for Marbella Boat Parties and is the perfect activity for groups looking for that little bit extra.



Moored in the beautiful port of Estepona, the Sea Experience can embark in Puerto Banus, Marbella, La Duquesa or Sotogrande and transport to and from these Marinas can be arranged.



Rob Magits, the CEO of Experience Box Spain said Wedding are planned well ahead and hen and stag weekends are in very high demand and with Europe being very accessible, despite Brexit fears, this creates a combination of adventure, sunshine and fun for all.



About Boat Parties Marbella



Marbella Party Boat provides offshore entertainment pleasure cruises for groups or individuals seeking a unique experience aboard their fully equipped vessel called Sea Experience. The team at Boat Parties Marbella have extensive know how in providing adventure activities through their parent company Experience Box Spain which is a specialised travel agent.



Contact Information:

Rob Magits, Director

Boat Parties Marbella

Telephone Number: +34 952 88 55 97

Address: Urb El Saladillo, Edificio Altair 214, 29680 Estepona, Spain

Email: info(at)boatpartiesmarbella.com



Website: http://www.boatpartiesmarbella.com/marbella-boat-parties/





