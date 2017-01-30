Global Analysis of PET Green Tape Market Covering Developing Trends & Major Highlights

Report titled "Global PET Green Tape Industry "has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 30, 2017: The global market discussion on PET green tape can be found in a newly added report published on the online repository of Market Research Hub (MRH). This 158-page study is entitled as Global PET Green Tape Industry 2016, Trends and Forecast Report which provides a comprehensive analysis, highlighting the industry development trends that are assessed to determine the growth of the market in the coming years. Geographically, key regions analyzed in the report are Europe, North America and Asia, whereas key countries focused in the report are the U.S., Japan, China and Germany.



At first, the report starts by defining the green PET tape industry along with its classification, application and industry chain structure. A PET tape or polyester tape is a remarkably strong case sealing tape. The tape is resistant to tearing and does not stretch lengthwise or widthwise. It comes in a wide range of colors in which one of them is Green PET tape. It is primarily used for the masking process of powder coating, plating and anodizing applications. Green masking tapes are made up of 0.05 mm polyester and 0.04 mm silicone adhesive; which makes it extremely economical and cleanly removable without leaving any adhesive residue. Moreover, it is chemical resistant and performs under a temperature of 32°F to 400°F / 205°C.



Furthermore, the report describes the major regional market overview for above-mentioned regions to analyze the development trend as well as market demand. This section also includes product price, capacity utilization, profit, supply/demand and industry growth rate for each segment on the basis of the five-year review period (2011 to 2016). Due to the various benefits of polyester tapes, they are widely used in various industries, such as specialty vehicle, construction, electronics, transportation, military and others. A thorough analysis of the market has also been presented by evaluating the market using Porters five forces model.





It has also been studied that, the market is highly competitive in nature, with many leading players operating across various locations. To highlight the market competitive scenario, the report also provides details of key manufacturers operating in the market along with company snapshot and key Information which is helpful to the buyer. The marketing channels and development trends adopted by the key players in order to build up their position in the global market are also discussed in the study. In the end, the report also introduces new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis and investment return analysis.









