Things to Do in Marbella for Adventure Seekers

With over 300 days of sunshine a year offering a pleasant climate all year round, easy access from Europe and friendly locals there are many things to do in Marbella and Costa del Sol for those seeking some adventure.

(firmenpresse) - Marbella, Spain - The popular Mediterranean seaside resort of Marbella has been a popular destination for thrill seekers and adventure lovers for many years and even more so in the last decade through the availability of cheap flights and accommodation.



For example you can experience the thrill of canyoning after sunset in the Guadalmina river where you will be equipped with a wetsuit, harness, helmet and headlamp or take part in a paintball adventure which is one of the best team adventure games. Perhaps try your hand at abseiling down the side of Ronda mountain after a picturesque 20 minute walk through the village.



Body flights, Quad adventures, Jeep tours, Horse Riding, Bridge Jumping, Rafting and many more adrenaline fuelled activities await those who wish to seek them out.



ActivitiesMarbella.es is an activities portal where you can find, purchase and book dozens of amazing things to do in Marbella. All these activities and more can be purchased to be given as a gift, so if you dont have ideas for a Christmas or Birthday, this is a great solution. Just purchase and print a personalized gift voucher and place it under the Christmas tree or in that birthday card.



The Activities booking team speaks English, Spanish, French, Dutch and German and are available on the phone 7 days a week.



About Activities Marbella



Activities in Marbella is part of the Experience Box SL group of companies who are specialist travel agents specialising in group adventure activities for holidays, leisure and corporate events such as team building and incentive trips on the Costa del Sol in areas such as Marbella, Estepona, Puerto Banus, Gibraltar.



Contact Information:

Rob Magits, Director

Activities Marbella

Telephone Number: +34 952 88 55 97

Address: Urb El Saladillo, Edificio Altair 214, 29680 Estepona, Spain

Email: info(at)activitiesmarbella.es

Website: http://www.activitiesmarbella.es





More information:

http://www.activitiesmarbella.es



Activities Marbella

