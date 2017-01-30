Al Rajhi Bank deploys Gemalto's instant EMV card issuance solution in new self-service kiosks

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Immediate and anytime card renewal helps deliver banking for the digital age
Amsterdam, Jan. 30, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader
in digital security, is supplying Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's leading
financial institution, with its instant card issuance solution for the bank's
new generation of self-service kiosks. Gemalto's technology enables secure
replacement of EMV payment cards to be printed in a matter of minutes on-the-
spot, offering customers the speed and convenience of immediate, anytime card
renewal. As a result, Al Rajhi staff can focus on delivering value-added
services and personalized customer support.
The new kiosks represent the latest stage in Al Rajhi's ambitious strategy for
banking in the digital age, and build on its long-standing use of Gemalto's
instant card issuance solution. Customers simply enter their existing card into
a reader inside the kiosk, and input their PIN to authenticate themselves. A One
Time Password (OTP) is automatically sent by SMS to facilitate double
authentication and ensure all necessary security standards are met. The ready-
to-use card is issued immediately. The kiosks are being deployed outside
existing branch locations to provide round-the-clock availability, with the
potential to extend into new sites such as shopping malls at a later stage.
Gemalto launched instant EMV card issuance ten years ago and it was adopted by
Al Rajhi in 2009. The instant issuance system is now deployed in 1,200 points of
issuance in the bank's branches and responsible for issuing up to 20,000 cards
daily. Gemalto's solution can be used in conjunction with any type of hardware,
optimizing the flexibility of Al Rahji's procurement strategy.
"The extension of the solution to kiosks is part of our on-going plan to
transform branches for the digital age of banking and give our customers
advanced services and a seamless experience," said Saleh Alzumaie, General
Manager Retail Banking Group for Al Rajhi Bank. "Instant card renewal is now
accessible on a 24/7 basis through self-service kiosks, and our staff are being
freed from repetitive tasks to better engage and support clients. We've seen a
30% card issuance increase since the kiosks were deployed."
"Our partnership with Al Rajhi Bank stretches back many years, and this new
initiative further strengthens its position as a pioneer in payment means and
automation," said Eric Claudel, President Middle East and Africa at Gemalto.
"This is the first deployment of our instant issuance technology in self-service
kiosks in Saudi Arabia and, since its introduction in January, the number of
cards being produced this way has increased threefold."
About Gemalto
Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security,
with 2015 annual revenues of ?3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries.
We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.
Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate
identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal
devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.
Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise
security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and
objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to
deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.
Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data
centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49
countries.
For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow (at)gemalto on Twitter.
