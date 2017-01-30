(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sanofi Appoints Kathleen Tregoning to Executive Committee and Executive Vice
President, External Affairs
Paris- January 30, 2017 - Sanofi today announced the appointment of Kathleen
Tregoning as a new member of the Executive Committee, effective February
27, 2017. Ms. Tregoning joins Sanofi from Biogen where she served as Senior Vice
President of Corporate Affairs.
Ms. Tregoning will lead Sanofi's External Affairs organization which is
comprised of Market Access, Public Affairs, Government Affairs, Corporate
Communications, Global Policy, and Corporate Social Responsibility.
"Kathleen brings a unique set of talents and experience to Sanofi that combines
a deep political and policy expertise with highly relevant corporate experience
in the biopharmaceutical industry" said Olivier Brandicourt, CEO, Sanofi.
"Working closely with the entire executive leadership team, Kathleen will lead
our efforts to drive a better understanding of the value of our innovations
among external stakeholders and ensure appropriate market access for our various
healthcare offerings."
A U.S. citizen, Ms. Tregoning has more than 20 years of professional experience
in policy, advocacy, stakeholder outreach and external engagement. She began
her career in 1993 with Andersen Consulting in San Francisco and then later
served as Assistant Deputy Mayor, Office of the Mayor for the City of Los
Angeles. In 2001, Ms. Tregoning moved to Washington, D.C. where she served in
various healthcare policy positions in the United States Senate and United
States House of Representatives, including a tenure with the House Ways & Means
Committee. She joined Biogen in 2006 as Vice President, Public Policy &
Government Affairs and in 2015 was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate
Affairs.
Ms. Tregoning has a bachelor of arts in international relations from Stanford
and a master of arts from Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of
Government.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi
is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).
Contacts:
Media Relations Investor Relations
Jack Cox George Grofik
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 46 46 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 77 45 45
mr(at)sanofi.com ir(at)sanofi.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/152918/R/2074184/779745.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sanofi via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://en.sanofi.com
Date: 01/30/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 520556
Character count: 3486
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Sanofi
Stadt: PARIS
Number of hits: 66
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.885
|Registriert Heute:
|11
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|267
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.