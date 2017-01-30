Trezoro Jewellery Introduces New Unique Contemporary Design Pieces

Trezoro Jewellery, an Australian importer and online store of designer sterling silver accessories, has enriched its contemporary jewellery line with new unique collections.

The contemporary line now consists of the Geometry collection by San Francisco-based designer Shirley Hui, the Mystery collection from Thailand, and the Night Out collection by Korean designers. All three collections are made in unique modern style and target women who would like to emphasise their individuality and enhance their image with unconventional accessories.



All rings, earrings, and necklaces are made from genuine 925 sterling silver and adorned with natural pearl, larimar, amethyst and Cubic Zirconia. Many pieces are oxidised for an intriguing dark colour, others are plated with 14k gold or rhodium.



White streaks on a tender blue Larimar stone which embellishes many of Shirley Huis statement jewellery pieces remind of sun dancing in the deep waters of the Caribbean ocean, the enigmatic place where this semiprecious mineral was found. The black Tahitian pearl, another Shirleys favourite, makes her rings, earrings, and pendants elegant and magnificent. Straight bars, curved lines, circles, triangles, rectangles, and ellipses  all geometric objects in this collection emphasise contemporary forms of this unusual jewellery. Shirley also loves using irregularly shaped natural pearls, showing that real beauty may be not perfect.



The Night Out collection is an elegant and refined variety of contemporary jewellery. Created for an evening adventure these accessories aim to attract attention. All pieces are presented in two or three colours: black - which is oxidised sterling silver, white rhodium plated, and rose gold plated.



The third contemporary jewellery collection called Mystery - a name that speaks for itself. Enigmatic eye-catching rings, earrings, and necklaces are made for women who dare to be different.





About Trezoro Jewellery



Trezoro Jewellery is a South Australia-based online store that specialises in modern style sterling silver jewellery by designers from around the globe. Trezoro translates as treasure from Esperanto, which is a language without borders and nationality, like the products that the company stocks. Trezoros slogan Where timeless is not boring is reflected in each piece of its jewellery as bold and eye-catching design gets along with precious materials and traditional quality of fine jewellery making.



