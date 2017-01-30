/ Mining & Metals


Randgold Resources: Talks underway to end illegal sit-in

(firmenpresse) - JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Randgold Resources (LSE: RRS) (NASDAQ: GOLD)

Negotiations are underway to resolve an illegal sit-in which started at Randgold Resources' Tongon mine in Côte d'Ivoire late on 26 January by some employees demanding annual ex gratia payments. Representatives of the central and local governments as well as the union, which does not support the sit-in, have joined management in engaging with the workers to end their action.

