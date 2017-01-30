UK Organic Skin Care Product Manufacturer Has Big Plans For 2017

Beyond Organic Skincare Ltd, based in Cornwall, UK, have announced plans for new natural product ranges, as well as increasing their international distributor network

(firmenpresse) - Beyond Organic Skincare Ltd. has been hand-making natural and organic skin products and personal care products for the past 11 years.



Initially starting from a tiny annexe in her home, company founder, Marianne Tregoning (pictured), has built up the business and they now have large workshop premises with a state-of-the-art laboratory, and large offices in an industrial park in rural Cornwall.



Eleven years on these products have won 29 awards, and the company has 12 international distributors. Distributorships are in Eire, France, Italy, Malta, Cyprus, Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Finland, USA, Japan and Singapore, although the company is keen to expand its network in 2017.



In addition to the distributor network, Beyond Organic Skincare ship directly to customers in many other parts of the world, including Germany, Spain, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, Canada, New Zealand, the UAE, and most parts of Europe.



One of the reasons for the huge success of these products is that they are formulated using only the very best ingredients that nature has to offer. There are no unnecessary fillers or additives in fact, no synthetic chemicals at all. Even the preservative used (required in the creams to prevent bacteria) is a natural anti-microbial, not a traditional preservative, made from Willow Bark (where aspirin originated from). They have a very broad range of natural skin care ranges which can be seen at https://beyondorganicskincare.com/buy-natural-products-online/



Beyond Organic Skincare makes all of their herbal infusions (known as macerations as they are infused in oil, not water). For example, the world-renowned Detoxifying Cleanser (winner of the prestigious Soil Association award for best organic cleanser when it was first launched) has Burdock, Comfrey, Yarrow and Rosemary in it. These macerations are infused for 6-8 weeks in a very special oil and then pressed and filtered to get the maximum benefit from them. These organic and natural products do perform, offering Purity with Performance. See some of their customer reviews on this video https://youtu.be/m-2aiuisxnU Not satisfied with all this success, Marianne Tregoning, and Dr Nicola Spice (Production Director) still keep formulating new products. There will be a new shampoo launched in Spring of this year, together with a conditioner. All of these will be completely free of all sulphates, with good lather even in hard water conditions.





https://beyondorganicskincare.com



Beyond Organic Skincare Ltd.

https://beyondorganicskincare.com

Beyond Organic Skincare Ltd.

Beyond Organic Skincare Ltd.

https://beyondorganicskincare.com

+44-845-500-3550

Unit 3 Tresprison Industrial Park

Helston

United Kingdom

Beyond Organic Skincare Ltd.

Marianne Tregoning

Helston

+44-845-500-3550



