Laser shows and fountains are popular highlights

These color-brilliant highlights are as unique as versatile at the same time.

As impressive beam show, in which various beam effects such as tunnel effects and fans effects draw the audience captivated, or a graphic show, which differents graphical elements, as well as animated shows on different screens staged tidy colors and flexible application possibilities - 16.7 million colors and the flexibly usage make a laser show to an entertaining crowd-pullers.

But not only laser show productions alone generate emotional moments with goose bumps.

Also the combination with other, breathtaking media create stunning multimedia show highlights.

So the professional interaction of laser show and fountains are still a very special eye-catcher.

LPS-Lasersysteme

(firmenpresse) - Impressive fountains have been created already in the renaissance period.

This passion for animated water lasts until today, which is why the technology has evolved accordingly. Our todays technical standard make it possible to create different water fountains for fountain shows. Synchronously accompanied by music, a graceful performance of the water jets gets realized, which remembers on a dance performance. When fascinating fountains are combined with colorful attraction of laser production, a captivated audience is guaranteed.

In cause of the water, the light of the laser beams gets broken in a special way, which brings the beam elegantly to glitter and shine. The professionals of LPS-Lasersysteme have realized numerous multimedia show highlights in composition with fountains. Whether colored beams, individual and strong emotion laser graphics and animations - all this is combined harmoniously with the various water effects. Temporary enthusiasm enjoyed for example the visitors of the "Global Fair & Festival" in the Korean Incheon or of the "Festival de Luz" in Medellin, Colombia.

The show experts of LPS are also gladly consulted to fixed installations and their laser show systems professionally used. Whether in the "Porto Cairo Mall" in Egypt, at the 5-star "Spa Hotel Pomegranate" in Greece, or in South Korea for "Musical Fountains" in Andong, "Musical Fountains" in Bulkwangchun, "Musical fountains" in Yangsan, or at the amusement park "Kangwon Land" - to cite just a few examples - the visitors are regularly pulled in the spell, professional and engaging multimedia shows with music-synchronous laser show and water fountains.





http://www.lps-laser.com/



LPS-Lasersysteme is worldwide known as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of professional laser show systems, laser shows, laser modules, laser show software and multimedia shows. Renowned event agencies and adventure restaurateurs, decision makers of many institutions and Governments, as well as other laser show providers around the world trust the company that has its headquarter in south-west of Germany since 1993 and produces the complete laser show equipment there. You can feel the more than 23 years existence of LPS-Lasersysteme in many ways. Experience and implementation options are specifically brought in harmony  versatile, brilliant color laser shows at large events with more than hundred thousand spectators, reliable laser show systems purchased around the globe are the result and last but not least: satisfied and always recurring customers around the world.

LPS-Lasersysteme

LPS-Lasersysteme

Haidschwärze 18

72131 Ofterdingen



Tel.: +49 7473 271177

Fax: +49 7473 271977

E-Mail: info(at)lps-laser.de

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: LPS-Lasersysteme

Ansprechpartner: Nadine Weiland

Stadt: Ofterdingen

Telefon: 07473 271177



