Legal Week's Small Firm Growth Event to Feature DYFS Diva Allison C. Williams

Legal Week's LegalSmallFirm announced guest speaker New Jersey Matrimonial Lawyer Allison C. Williams, also known as the "DYFS Diva", will be a panelist at their Legal Practice Development event, to be held at New York Hilton Midtown on January 31 and February 1, 2017.

(firmenpresse) - Small law firms and solo practitioners looking for the latest information on improving Practice Management, Marketing and the smart use of Technology in a small legal practice can register to attend Legal Week's LegalSmallFirm 2-day exhibition scheduled for January 31 and February 1, 2017 at New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan.



Seasoned New Jersey Matrimonial lawyer Allison C. Williams, Owner and Founder of the Williams Law Group, LLC, has been invited to speak at this year's event; the panel discussion, based on real life experience growing her firm, might stun and inspire her audience, with the following topic:



- How different sizes of small firms can increase brand awareness and strengthen client retention through specific marketing strategies, including LinkedIn, Facebook and PPC strategies designed to fill the top of the lead generation funnel, driving the most qualified traffic to social media and website.



Additional practice development topics include:



- a workshop on SmallFirm KPIs and How to Measure The Way to Greater Profits Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are critical to measure client satisfaction, firm culture, return on investment more than billable hours and profits per partner. However, knowing how to get started; where to focus; and how to follow-up can be overwhelming. The workshop will include case studies for several metrics aimed at improving firm profits.



- All Things Implementation: Improving Technology Management in the Small Firm Implementing the right cloud based software can be a challenge when it comes to choosing the appropriate automation processes. This discussion will break down the adoption process for automation, from picking the right place to start, to vendor selection and management, through the thorny process of implementation and integration to gain the full value of the marketing investment.



Full details on the event can be found on the [Legal Week's website](http://legalweekshow.com/legalsmallfirm/).





When asked about the reasons behind choosing her speaking topic, panelist attorney Allison C. Williams said:



"Competing against larger sized firms can be extremely difficult for smaller firms and solo practitioners with lower marketing budgets and less leeway to test marketing strategies. Once a small firm understands what ingredients make a marketing strategy successful, i.e. understanding the profile of its target audience, running cost efficient traffic generation campaigns and implementing marketing funnels that move the right person from lead to client, it is set up to create a profitable niche practice, establish its brand and effectively compete in its market."



While attorney Williams' legal track record and biography have led to numerous appearances in the media such as the Katie Couric show and interviews by News12 and Pix11, it is her achievement in growing her practice exponentially over 3 short years using focused strategic marketing that led to her speaking engagement.



Interested parties can learn more about attorney Williams' biography at http://newjerseydyfsdefense.com/allison-c-williams-esq.





http://newjerseydyfsdefense.com/



Williams Law Group, LLC

http://newjerseydyfsdefense.com/

+1-908-810-1083

830 Morris Turnpike #206

Short Hills

United States

