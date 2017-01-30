Back to school for those with ADHD and Learning Disorders can be a challenging time

With kids heading back to school, one group - ADHD and Learning Disorder sufferers - will be dreading it more than most.

(firmenpresse) - Perth, Western Australia, Australia - It is back to school time in Western Australia, and while some children relish the idea of being back in the classroom, for children with ADHD and Learning Disorders it is a much more challenging return.



ADHD is a common neuro-developmental disorder affecting between 3 to 5% of primary school children and 11% of secondary school children. Children affected by the disorder often have difficulty concentrating and are easily distracted. They can mistakenly be labelled as disruptive and trouble-makers. Worryingly 75% of sufferers will continue to have problems into adulthood.



Historically, the treatment of ADHD has been medication based. However recent guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics emphasised the need for a multidisciplinary approach. Those same guidelines rated a treatment known as Neurofeedback, one of the treatment approaches used at The Perth Brain Centre , as Level 1 Research - Best Support for the treatment of ADHD.



Neurofeedback is a brain-based treatment that uses a sophisticated brain-computer interface to strengthen or retrain the brain. At The Perth Brain Centre, a special scan, called a Quantitative Electroencephalogram (QEEG) is used to identify the problem areas within the brain which enables targeted and individualised training.



The Perth Brain Centre has been helping children with ADHD and their families for 10 years. Neurofeedback is suitable for people of almost all ages and can also be helpful in other conditions such as anxiety, depression, headaches and migraines.



To help raise awareness of these conditions and to enable sufferers to discover the treatment options available to them, The Perth Brain Centre will be holding two information evenings. These evenings are free of charge, start at 7pm and will be at the Currambine clinic on 15 February and the Attadale clinic on 16 February, 2017.



Places are limited so please call (08) 6500 3277 or visit www.perthbraincentre.com.au to reserve a seat.





