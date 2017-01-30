Sensor Actor Line Y-Splitter

... The solution to reduce costs of wiring
(PresseBox) - The CONEC product portfolio of passive distribution components has been expanded to include some new variants. In addition to the previously existing versions of Duo-splitter, i.e. T-splitter, a new Y-splitter line has been developed.
The basic tasks of such junction systems are to distribute or combine signals in a small space.
Costs of wiring will be reduced and due to the pre-assembly connection faults can be excluded.
For this purpose, the appropriate known circuits are available. (Special circuits upon request)
A central mounting hole for M3 screws ensures secure attachment in the field.
Benefits:
? Reduced installation costs
? Space saving by compact design
? Use in harsh environments due to IP67 protection class
? High flexibility due to 3 cable outlets
Fields of application:
? Drive technology
? Automation
? Housing and device connections
? Industrial interfaces
? Communication technology
? Mechanical engineering
? Assembly and production lines
