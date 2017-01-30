Sensor Actor Line Y-Splitter

(PresseBox) - The CONEC product portfolio of passive distribution components has been expanded to include some new variants. In addition to the previously existing versions of Duo-splitter, i.e. T-splitter, a new Y-splitter line has been developed.

The basic tasks of such junction systems are to distribute or combine signals in a small space.

Costs of wiring will be reduced and due to the pre-assembly connection faults can be excluded.

For this purpose, the appropriate known circuits are available. (Special circuits upon request)

A central mounting hole for M3 screws ensures secure attachment in the field.

Benefits:

? Reduced installation costs

? Space saving by compact design

? Use in harsh environments due to IP67 protection class

? High flexibility due to 3 cable outlets

Fields of application:

? Drive technology

? Automation

? Housing and device connections

? Industrial interfaces

? Communication technology

? Mechanical engineering

? Assembly and production lines





