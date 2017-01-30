Advent of Pipeline Products for Rheumatoid Arthritis Expected to Change Substantially its Market Landscape

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest heat map and analysis report on the infectious disease called Rheumatoid Arthritis, is the focus of a new report. The main focus of this study is to provide a precise analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape along with further predicted changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, consequently of the last-stage pipeline. Moreover, marketed products and pipeline products are also highlighted in details.



In the introductory section, the report presents an overview of rheumatoid arthritis disease. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder which occurs when your immune system mistakenly attacks body tissues. RA primarily affects joints on both sides of the body, such as both hands, both wrists and both knees. It can also affect the skin, lungs, eyes, heart, lungs or nerves. Joint damages cannot be reversed, and because it can occur early, doctors recommend early diagnosis and hostile treatment to control RA. RA is currently incurable and also a progressive disease, and this progression results in stiffness and pain, especially in hands and feet which obstruct the agility of the patient.



Furthermore, the study also states that diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis at the moment its symptoms appear is crucial for its treatment and cure. An untreated, rheumatoid osteoarthritis often leads to progressive joint destruction, disability and premature death. Also, several therapeutic options for the treatment of RA have grown speedily over the past two decades, also expanded to embrace a number of highly successful biologics. Biologics are used to treat modest to severe rheumatoid arthritis that has not responded adequately to other treatments. Some of the biologics approved to treat this include:





Abatacept

Anakinra

Etanercept

Rituximab

Infliximab

Tofacitinic and others.



It has been studied that, about 1.5 million people in the U.S. are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Approximately, three times as several women have the disease as men. In women, RA commonly begins between the age of 30 and 60. In men, it often occurs later in life.



Moreover, the report also evaluates the current late-stage pipeline, in terms of the positioning of each product and the inferences for the clinical landscape at each line of therapy. This tabular heat map framework is basically designed to provide a simply digestible summary of the clinical characteristics which also offers detailed figures of all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the RA market & Phase III pipeline.









