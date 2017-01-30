Lex van Overmeire appointed as a member of Van Lanschot's Supervisory Board

's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 30 January 2017



The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today appointed Lex van

Overmeire as a member of the Supervisory Board.



The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting and further details, including a

biography, are available on our website at https://corporate.vanlanschot.nl/egm.







Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations(at)vanlanschot.com



Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations(at)vanlanschot.com

Van Lanschot is the oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history

dating back to 1737. Van Lanschot, a wealth manager operating under the Van

Lanschot, Evi and Kempen & Co brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset

Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth

for its clients. Van Lanschot NV is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.



Press release Appointment Lex van Overmeire:

http://hugin.info/133415/R/2074318/779809.pdf







More information:

http://https://corporate.vanlanschot.nl/en



