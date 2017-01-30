Lex van Overmeire appointed as a member of Van Lanschot's Supervisory Board

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 30 January 2017
The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today appointed Lex van
Overmeire as a member of the Supervisory Board.
The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting and further details, including a
biography, are available on our website at https://corporate.vanlanschot.nl/egm.
Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations(at)vanlanschot.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations(at)vanlanschot.com
Van Lanschot is the oldest independent bank in the Netherlands with a history
dating back to 1737. Van Lanschot, a wealth manager operating under the Van
Lanschot, Evi and Kempen & Co brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset
Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth
for its clients. Van Lanschot NV is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
