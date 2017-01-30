Industry Outlook of Global Brake Caliper Market Displays Positive Results and Expected to Grow until 2021

The Global Brake Calipers Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Brake Calipers industry. Brake calipers are a vital part of vehicle's braking system. Brake calipers squeeze the brake pads against the surface of the brake rotor to slow or stop the vehicle.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 30, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently added a new report to its wide offerings of research studies titled as Global Brake Caliper Market Outlook 2016-2021. With an extensive five-year forecast of 2016 to 2012, the report provides a detailed analysis of the market by focusing on these key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Africa and the Middle East. Also, the report analyzes the size of the market and forecasts the growth rate of the market in the span of next couple of years.



Initially, the report begins with an overview of the global market of brake calipers along with its introduction, market landscape and segmentation. It has been studied that calipers serve a very big role in the braking system of automobiles. These are essential to the cars ability to stop and thats why it is arguably an important brake part. The brake caliper is a U-shaped device with a piston which pushes the caliper into action and hence the brake caliper holds down on the brake disc. Today, most of the cars have disk brakes for the front wheels, but now they are being used in the rear as well. The main task of the caliper is to slow the car's wheels by generating friction with the rotors. Thus, it is always important to check the braking system and its component parts for best safeguard against accidents. Nowadays, these disk brakes have become commercial in the automobile industry.



Furthermore, the report segments the market by its types and end-users. There are two major types of calipers namely, floating calipers and fixed calipers. Floating calipers move in and out relative to the rotor and it has one or two pistons present on the inboard side, whereas fixed calipers do not move and it has pistons which are arranged on opposite sides of the rotor. Between these two, fixed calipers are mostly preferred for their performance but they are slightly expensive than the floating model.





Geographically, the report also covers the competitive landscape and the supply & demand pattern of brake calipers which provides a clear vision of the market. Also, market dynamics and analysis of the factors impelling the supply/demand for brake calipers is also presented in the report.



Moreover, major players in the global Brake Caliper market are also profiled such as ACDelco (USA), Bosch (Germany), Wabco (USA), Brembo (Italy), Knorr-Bremse (Germany), Nissin Kogyo (Japan), Mando (Korea), Zhejiang Asia-Pacific (China), ZF TRW (USA), Huayu (China), Continental (Germany), Alcon (UK), Haldex (Sweden), Akebono (Japan), Aisin (Japan), Meritor (USA), BWIGroup (USA), Centric Parts (USA), Tarox (Italy) and Wilwood (USA). All of these players are profiled with their key information.





