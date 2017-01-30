Automotive Lighting Industry Market Research in Globe and China 2016-2021

In 2015, the fast growth of China's automobile market stopped after 15 years. Also in 2015, new challenges awaited for new energy for automobiles. According to a recent survey, nearly 25 million automobiles were sold in China in 2015, rising by 4.7%.

The year 2015 is a watershed for China automobile market. In 2015, the fast growth of China automobile market stopped after 15 years. Also in 2015, new challenge waited for new energy automobile.

According to a report, nearly 25 million automobile were sold in China in 2015, rising by 4.7%.



1. INTRODUCTION



According to a report, nearly 25 million automobile were sold in China in 2015, rising by 4.7%. Now, LED is used in automotive lighting. Brands including Volkswagen, GM, BMW, Benz and Ford introduced cars with LED lighting. Although China is the biggest consumer of automobile, automotive lighting market is occupied by two leading companies, Philips and Osram. And core techniques of automotive lighting are blocked.



In 2015, global automotive lighting industry rose by 5.4% and the total value was close USD22 trillion, due to more lighting systems of each car and more LED application in automotive lighting. In the total operating revenue, the revenue of headlights and daytime running lights took 43% and 28%, while others took the rest 29%.



Automotive lighting industry in China has experienced the phase from general lighting, traditional efficient lighting to LED lighting and becomes the world largest consumer of automotive lighting. In recent years, automotive lighting industry in China presents a stable rising trend and the market scale reached around RMB30 trillion.

In this report, AskCI will further disclose market potential and commercial opportunities for automotive lighting industry in China and in globe.



1)The Aim of Report



To provide readers with comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Chinese automotive lighting industry;

To analyze current development of the industry;



To analyze market status of the industry;

To discover drivers and barriers of the industry;

To reveal opportunities for automotive lighting industry in China.

2)Benefit from the Report



Obtain latest info of automotive lighting industry, such as market status, key players, etc.;

Find out how Chinese automotive lighting market will change and how your business can be involved in;

Keep informed of your competitors/their activities in the globe and in China;

Learn about key market drivers and barriers;

Share this information within your organization using free global intranet license.

2. SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION



The report will investigate Chinese automotive lighting industry from the following aspects:



General situation

Market status

Key players;

Future trend;

Commercial opportunity.

3. Time Needed



Five work days needed

Table of Content



Part Contents



1 Market Analysis of Automotive Industry

1.1 Global Market

1.2 China Market



2 Market Analysis of Automotive LED Lighting Industry

2.1 Global Market

2.2 China Market



3 Market Analysis of Automotive Lighting Industry

3.1 Global Market

3.2 China Market



4 Enterprises Analysis of Automotive Lighting Industry

4.1 Changchun Hella Automotive Lighting Ltd.

4.2 Koito



5 Enterprises Analysis of Automotive LED Lighting

5.1 Nichia

5.2 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

5.3 Philips

5.4 Osram



List of Table



Table 1 Import of automobile in China, 2010-2016

Table 2 Export of automobile in China, 2010-2016

Table 3 Sales of global automobile industry, 2010-2015



List of Chart



Figure 1 Sales revenues of Varroc-TYC Auto lamps Co., Ltd., 2012-2014

Figure 2 Sales revenues of Stanley, 2012-2014

Figure 3 Sales revenues of Valeo, 2013-2015





