Diethyl Oxalate Industry and Market Analysis Report in China 2016-2021

In this report further disclose market potential and commercial opportunities for diethyl oxalate industry in China. Recommendations will be given at the end of the report to describe the prospect and provide suggestions for strategy making.

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 30, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Market Analysis of Diethyl Oxalate Industry in China 2016-2021 Proposal. Existing synthesis technology for diethyl oxalate has disadvantages of long production cycle and high consumption, which influences production efficiency.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=928262



The synthesis of oxalic acid by CO coupling reaction is developed on the basis of atom economic reaction, not only friendly to the environment, but also increasing resource utilization efficiency. Future technology will only develop towards the environmentally-friendly direction, thus the synthesis of oxalic acid by CO coupling reaction will come into wide application.



Enterprises for producing diethyl oxalate determine their sales by production, in which large-scale enterprises have certain inventory. However, for characteristics of diethyl oxalate, the amount of inventories will not be large. For recent years, diethyl oxalate market in China tends to rise stably. In 2015, diethyl oxalate output was 45.3 thousand tonnes in China. The market scale was RMB630 million.



Because diethyl oxalate is mainly used for medicines, forecast of diethyl oxalate depends on middle bodys output and development. It is predicted that, in 2021, the output of diethyl oxalate in China will break 85.3 thousand tonnes and the market scale will reach RMB1.3 billion.



Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=928262



In this report, AskCI will further disclose market potential and commercial opportunities for diethyl oxalate industry in China. Recommendations will be given at the end of the report to describe the prospect and provide suggestions for strategy making.



1)The Aim of Report



To provide readers with comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Chinese diethyl oxalate industry;



To analyze current development of the industry;

To analyze import and export situation of the industry;

To discover drivers and barriers of the industry;

To reveal opportunities for diethyl oxalate industry in China.

2)Benefit from the Report



Obtain latest info of diethyl oxalate industry, such as supply, demand, industrial chain, import and export, key players, etc.;

Find out how Chinese diethyl oxalate market will change and how your business can be involved in;

Keep informed of your competitors/their activities in the globe and in China;

Learn about key market drivers and barriers;

Share this information within your organization using free global intranet license.

2. SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION



The report will investigate Chinese diethyl oxalate industry from the following aspects:



Supply and demand;

Industrial chain;

Import and export;

Key players;

Future trend;

Commercial opportunity.

3. Time Needed



Five work days needed

Check The Frequency of Discounts: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/market-analysis-of-diethyl-oxalate-industry-in-china-2016-2021-proposal-report.html#discount-form



Table of Content:



Part Contents

Executive Summary

Definition and Methodology



I Overview of Diethyl Oxalate Industry in China

I-1 Overview

I-2 Development Environment in 2016

I-2.1 Economic Environment

I-2.2 Policy Environment

I-2.3 Technology Environment



II Supply and Demand of Diethyl Oxalate Industry in China, 2011-2021



III Industrial Chain of Diethyl Oxalate Industry in China

III-1 Upstream Analysis

III-2 Downstream Analysis



IV Import and Export Analysis of Diethyl Oxalate Industry in China, 2012-2016

IV-1 Import Analysis

IV-2 Export Analysis



V Key Players of Diethyl Oxalate Industry in China

V-1 Shandong Boyi Chemical Co., Ltd.

V-1.1 General Situation

V-1.2 Main Products

V-1.3 Operating Situation

V-1.4 Operating Advantage

V-2 Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

V-3 Zouping Qiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

V-4 Jiangsu Xinrun Chemical Co., Ltd.

V-5 Nanjing Chengyi Chemicals Co., Ltd.



VI Prospect of Diethyl Oxalate Industry in China, 2016-2021

ASKCI's Legal Disclaimer



Browse Full Info with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/market-analysis-of-diethyl-oxalate-industry-in-china-2016-2021-proposal-report.html



List of Table



Table 1 Key players of enterprises in diethyl oxalate industry in China, 2012-2016

Table 2 Import analysis of industries in diethyl oxalate industry in China, 2012-2016

Table 3 Export analysis of industries in diethyl oxalate industry in China, 2012-2016



List of Chart:



Figure 1 Total assets of diethyl oxalate industry in China, 2012-2016

Figure 2 Sales revenue of diethyl oxalate industry in China, 2012-2016

Figure 3 Total profits of diethyl oxalate industry in China, 2012-2016





More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/market-analysis-of-diethyl-oxalate-industry-in-china-2016-2021-proposal-report.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About Market Research Hub



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

Contact



90 State Street,



Albany, NY 12207,



United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)



Tel: +1-518-621-2074



Email: press(at)marketresearchhub.com



Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Date: 01/30/2017 - 13:13

Language: English

News-ID 520601

Character count: 5624

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Mark Hub

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: 5186212074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 30.01.2017



Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease