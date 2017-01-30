EV Battery Industry Market Research and Investment Strategy in China 2016-2021

Lithium batteries, one type of generally used batteries, were born in 1970 and have occupied the majority in the EV battery market with high density of energy and long lifespan. There are two kinds of lithium batteries for EV and they are lithium iron phosphate batteries and ternary lithium batteries.

Lithium batteries, one type of generally used batteries, were born in 1970 and have occupied the majority in EV battery market with high density of energy and long lifespan.



1. INTRODUCTION



There are two kinds of lithium batteries for EV and they are Lithium iron phosphate batteries and ternary lithium batteries. From batteries to equipment, to manufacturing equipment and to cascade utilization, complete industrial chains have been established in China. Integration regions of power battery industry have been set up in Yangtze River Delta, Pearl River Delta, Beijing-Tianjin Region and the Central Plain Region. The investment in the whole industry surpluses RMB100 billion and annual output is over 40 billion.



With the driver of market and supports of polices, the output of EV batteries will increase by a large scale to 42.6GWh in 2016. However, the need for EV batteries will be only 30GWh. For the above condition, in five years after 2016, output of EV batteries will prevent from blind increase. But with the development of power automobile industry, the main trend of EV batteries will increase, of which, the output will break 110GWh.



In this report, AskCI will further disclose market potential and commercial opportunities for EV battery industry in China. Recommendations will be given at the end of the report to describe the prospect and provide suggestions for strategy making.



1)The Aim of Report



To provide readers with comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Chinese EV battery industry;

To analyze current development of the industry;

To analyze sales of the industry;



To discover drivers and barriers of the industry;

To reveal opportunities for EV battery industry in China.

2)Benefit from the Report



Obtain latest info of EV battery industry, such as sales, supply and demand, key players, etc.;

Find out how Chinese EV battery market will change and how your business can be involved in;

Keep informed of your competitors/their activities in the globe and in China;

Learn about key market drivers and barriers;

Share this information within your organization using free global intranet license.

2. SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION



The report will investigate Chinese EV battery industry from the following aspects:



General situation

Sales situation

Supply and demand

Key players;

Future trend;

Commercial opportunity.

3. Time Needed



Five work days needed

Table of Content:



Part Contents



1 Overview of China EV Battery Industry

1.1 General Situation

1.2 Techniques

1.3 Market Analysis

1.4 Environment Analysis



2 Supply and Demand of EV Battery Industry in China, 2013-2016

2.1 Status of Supply and Demand

2.2 Forecast of Supply and Demand



3 Analysis of Major Companies of EV Battery Industry in China

3.1 Camel Group Co., Ltd.

3.1.1 General Situation

3.1.2 Main Battery Products

3.1.3 Operating Situation

3.1.4 Sales Network

3.1.5 Strategy of Upgrading and Transforming

3.2 Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

3.3 Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co., Ltd.

3.4 Fengfan Co., Ltd. of CSIC

3.5 Narada



4 Analysis of Investment and Strategy Plan of EV Battery Industry in China



List of Table



Table 1 Outputs of EV batteries in China, 2011-2015

Table 2 Values of outputs of EV batteries in China, 2013-2016

Table 3 Main products of Camel Group Co., Ltd.



List of Chart



Figure 1 Output forecasts of EV batteries in China, 2016-2021

Figure 2 Sales revenues of Camel Group Co., Ltd., 2012-2016

Figure 3 Sales revenues of Dynavolt Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd., 2012-2016





