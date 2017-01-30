Hungary Non-Life Insurance Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets and total investment income during the review period (20112015) and forecast period (20152020).

12207

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 28, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Non-Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020. This Report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Hungarian non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Hungarian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.



Synopsis



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together Timetrics research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Summary



Timetrics 'Non-Life Insurance in Hungary, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Hungarian non-life insurance segment, including:



The Hungarian non-life segments detailed outlook by product category



A comprehensive overview of the Hungarian economy and demographics



A comparison of the Hungarian non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts



The various distribution channels in the Hungarian non-life insurance segment





Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry



Details of the competitive landscape in the Hungarian non-life insurance segment



Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Hungarian insurance industry



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Hungary:



It provides historical values for the Hungarian non-life insurance segment for the reports 20112015 review period, and projected figures for the 20152020 forecast period.



It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Hungarian non-life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.



It provides a comparison of the Hungarian non-life insurance segment with its regional counterparts



It analyzes the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Hungary.



It analyzes various natural hazards and their impact on the Hungarian insurance industry



It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Hungary, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Reasons To Buy



Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Hungarian non-life insurance segment, and each category within it.



Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Hungarian non-life insurance segment.



Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment.



Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.



Gain insights into key regulations governing the Hungarian insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.





Key Highlights



The Hungarian non-life segment accounted for 44.1% of the insurance industrys overall gross written premium in 2015.



The Hungarian non-life insurance segment expanded during the review period at a review-period CAGR of 2.1%.



The Insurance Companies and Insurance Activities Act was introduced in December 2014, and came into force on January 1, 2016.



Property insurance was the largest category, accounting for 46.9% of the segments gross written premium.



Agencies are a highly preferred channel as a result of their detailed understanding of risks and products related to their field and region.



The Hungarian non-life insurance segment is highly concentrated, with the 10 leading companies accounting for 91.8% of its gross written premium in 2015.





More information:

