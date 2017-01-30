Modified Plastics Industry and Market Analysis in China 2016-2021

This Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Modified Plastics industry with a focus on the Chinese market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Modified Plastics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 30, 2017: Market Research Hub has recently announced the addition of a new report to it broad database titled as Market Analysis of Modified Plastics Industry in China 2016-2021 Proposal. In 2015, the output of modified plastics was 12.58 million tonnes, rising by 13.5%.



1. INTRODUCTION



In recent years, China modified plastics industry remains fast in development. And the need for modified plastics reached 1.14 million tonnes, rising by 13.95%.



Widely used in automobile, domestic appliances, agriculture, building, electrical-electronic industry, light industry and military industry. China becomes the largest potential market and the main impetus for demand rising. It is predicted that, in 2021, pulled by downstream industries including automobile, building, domestic appliance, etc., amount of demand for modifies plastics will increase to 21.1 million tonnes, in China. And the sales scale will exceed RMB three trillion.



Enterprises for producing diethyl oxalate determine their sales by production, in which large-scale enterprises have certain inventory. However, for characteristics of diethyl oxalate, the amount of inventories will not be large. For recent years, diethyl oxalate market in China tends to rise stably. In 2015, diethyl oxalate output was 45.3 thousand tonnes in China. The market scale was RMB630 million.



In this report, AskCI will further disclose market potential and commercial opportunities for modified plastics industry in China. Recommendations will be given at the end of the report to describe the prospect and provide suggestions for strategy making.





1)The Aim of Report



To provide readers with comprehensive and in-depth understanding of Chinese modified plastics industry;



To analyze current development of the industry;

To analyze downstream industries of the industry;

To discover drivers and barriers of the industry;

To reveal opportunities for modified plastics industry in China.

2)Benefit from the Report



Obtain latest info of modified plastics industry, such as industrial chain, key players, etc.;

Find out how Chinese modified plastics market will change and how your business can be involved in;

Keep informed of your competitors/their activities in the globe and in China;

Learn about key market drivers and barriers;

Share this information within your organization using free global intranet license.

2. SCOPE OF INVESTIGATION





The report will investigate Chinese modified plastics industry from the following aspects:



Development status;

Market status

Industrial chain;

Key players;

Future trend;

Commercial opportunity.

3. Time Needed



Five work days needed

Table of Content:



Part Contents

Executive Summary

Definition and Methodology



1 Overview of Modified Plastics Industry in China

1.1 Overview

1.2 Development Environment in 2016

1.2.1 Economic Environment

1.2.2 Policy Environment

1.2.3 Position Analysis



2 Development Situation of Plastics Industry in China



3 Development Analysis of Modified Plastics Industry in China



4 Market Analysis of Modified Plastics Industry in China by Subdivisions





4.1 Structure Analysis

4.2 Modified PP

4.3 Modified ABS

4.4 Modifies PA

4.5 Modified PE

4.6 Modified PS

4.7 Modified PBT

4.8 Modified PET

4.9 Modified POM

4.10 Modified MPPO



5 Downstream Industries of Modified Plastics Industry in China





5.1 Domestic Appliance Industry

5.2 Automobile Industry

5.3 Power Tool Industry

5.4 Electronic-electrical Industry

5.5 Office Equipment Industry

5.6 Other Industries



6 Key Players of Modified Plastics Industry in China





6.1 Kingfa

6.1.1 General Situation

6.1.2 Main Products

6.1.3 Operating Situation

6.1.4 Sales Network

6.1.5 Competition Advantage

6.1.6 Development Strategy

6.2 Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

6.3 Guangdong Silver Age Sci & Tech. Co., Ltd.

6.4 FSPG Hi-tech Co., Ltd.

6.5 Yonggao Co., Ltd.

6.6 Shandong Rike Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.7 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

6.8 Hongda Xingye Group

6.9 Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co., Ltd.

6.10 Guangdong Shunde Shunyan New Material Co., Ltd

6.11 Hefei Genius Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

6.12 Shenzhen Fuheng New Material Co., Ltd.

6.13 Polyrocks Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.14 LG Chemical (Guangzhou) Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.

6.15 Dongguan Xin-Chang-qiao EPS Plant of Loyal Chemical

6.16 GS Caltex (Langfang) Plastics Co., Ltd.



7 Prospect of Modified Plastics Industry in China, 2016-2021

ASKCI's Legal Disclaimer



List of Table



Table 1 Key players in modified plastics industry in China

Table 2 Output analysis of modified plastics industry in China, 2011-2015

Table 3 Output analysis of global modified plastics industry 2011-2015



List of Chart



Figure 1 Total assets of modified plastics industry in China, 2011-2015

Figure 2 Sales revenue of modified plastics industry in China, 2011-2015

Figure 3 Total profits of modified plastics industry in China, 2011-2015





More information:

