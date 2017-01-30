Market Stance of Global Rosin Size Forecasted for the Period of 2016-2021

Report titled "Global Rosin Size Market Outlook "has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 30, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has announced the addition of a new report to its database entitled as Global Rosin Market Size Outlook 2016-2021. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the rosin size market by analyzing the key regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. It also covers key technological as well as current market trends in the rosin size market. Furthermore, some of the key emerging opportunities of the fastest growing global rosin size market segments are also covered in this report.



Request for Sample Report: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=924720



The first section of the report presents a brief introduction to the rosin size and its market. This section encapsulates definition, supply chain structure and its manufacturing process. Rosin is an acidic type sizing agent which is used in the papermaking process, primarily in two forms such as neutral size (sodium rosinate) and the acid size (rosin acid). Also, the major application of rosins include adhesives, road marking, coating, inks, paper sizing, rubbers and rosin soaps among many others. The next sections of the report present a detailed market landscape and market segmentation. The report segments the market on the basis of products and also by its end-users. Moreover, the report also describes some of the rosin derivatives that are used as the sizing agent. It includes:



Fortified rosin size: Fortified rosin sizing agent is produced by the reaction with gum rosin and fumaric acid under suitable conditions. This is diels-alder adduct which acts as a very effective sizing agent. Gum rosin is a natural product of pine trees.

Cationic rosin size: It is mainly an effective sizing agent for the paper as it reduces environmental pollution by reducing the discharge of acidic sewage and also improve the paper quality.

Rosin soap size: This rosin size is formed by neutralizing resin acids with NaOH or other sodium bases. At present, there are different types available for rosin soap sizes such as extended size, dry size and paste size.





Rosin and its derivatives are cheap and produced from regenerative raw materials. Therefore, these sizing agents are widely used among all wet-end sizing agents. It has another advantage in paper mills, that is, sizing effect is fully cured when the paper leaves the paper machine. Furthermore, next section of the report covers competitive landscape of the market. It provides a clear understanding of the major players competitive scenario, market share and their key strategies. Currently, the major players operating in the global Rosin Size market are:



Ashland (USA)

Yanjin Chemical (China)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

Hexin Chemical (China)

Orient Packagings (India)

Linan Shenma Chemical (China)

Arakawa Chemical (Japan)

Hanghua Harima (China)

Mare (Italy)

Harima (Japan)

Tianma Chemical (China)

Huaji Industrial (China)



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/global-rosin-size-market-outlook-2016-2021-report.html



Moreover, market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities for the marketers are also highlighted.









More information:

http://www.marketresearchhub.com/pr/global-rosin-size-market.html



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:



Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRHs expansive collection of Market Research Reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.



MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.







PressRelease by

Market Research HUB

PressContact / Agency:

90 State Street

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-Canada)

Tel : +1-518-621-2074

Email : press(at)marketresearchhub.com

Website : http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/market-research-hub

Date: 01/30/2017 - 13:21

Language: English

News-ID 520610

Character count: 3793

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Market Research HUB

Ansprechpartner: Sudip Saha

Stadt: Albany

Telefon: +1-518-621-2074



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 01.30.2017



Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease