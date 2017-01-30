Local Appliance Repair Experts Provides Alternative to Replacing Appliances

Company serves Indianapolis and surrounding areas

(firmenpresse) - When appliances like the refrigerator or dishwasher fail, replacement isnt the only option. Repair shops like the Local Appliance Repair Experts still offer an alternative.



The Local Appliance Repair Experts suggest that homeowners should consider which would be the more economical decision to repair or replace. If your not sure give them a call and they will be happy to answer any questions and they will be happy to give you their professional opinion.



Appliances sometimes break, forcing homeowners to make a choice between repairing and replacing. It can seem like a great idea to go with a new model, but that isnt always economically possible for families.



Good advice is to compare how much it would cost to replace an appliance and how much it would cost to replace it. A good rule of thumb is if an appliance is more than 50 percent through its expected lifespan and if the cost of repairing it is more than 50 percent of buying new, then you should consider replacing instead of repairing.



There are also issues when buying new like if a new appliance will fit in the old spot and whether a homeowners wiring can handle a new appliance.



For those in the Indianapolis area who opt to seek appliance repairs, the Local Appliance Repair Experts provides quality repairs backed by a guarantee. The company is Indiana proud, owned by an Indiana University graduate whos passionate about living in the Hoosier state.



The appliance repair service fixes both large and small appliances. Some of the most common appliances it services include:



- Washer and dryer

- Refrigerator

- Oven

- Garbage disposal

- Microwave

- Freezer

- Ice machine

- Wine cooler

- Trash compactor



The company also services commercial appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens and walk-in coolers. If a type of appliance isnt on the list, homeowners are urged to call the appliance repair company and ask if its technicians can service the appliance.





The Local Appliance Repair Experts offers free estimates over the phone. They strive to offer both reliable and affordable work. Its technicians are experts in both electric and gas appliances. They are also well versed on any age of appliance and all the different technologies so they may be able to bring new life to your old appliance regardless of the age. Customers can get an estimate by going to http://www.appliancerepairleader.com/contact-us.html



For more information, visit http://www.appliancerepairleader.com or call 317-316-3437.



CONTACT:

Keith Caggiano

Local Appliance Repair Experts

Address: 5868 E. 71st Street E-133, Indianapolis, IN 4620.20

Phone: 317.316.3437





More information:

http://www.appliancerepairleader.com



