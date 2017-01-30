Prysmian UK to develop the land cable connections for the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

A 220 kV underground cable will link 102 turbines to the grid to power 500,000 homes

(firmenpresse) - We are proud to be involved in a world-leading project of this significance for the UK renewable energy sector, said Llyr Roberts, Prysmian UK CEO



Milan, 30 January 2017 - Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, has secured a £ 27 million contract with East Anglia One Limited to supply and install the land cable connection for the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm. Comprising of 102 turbines, the £ 2.5 billion wind farm will generate sufficient electricity to power 500,000 homes.



The contract involves the supply and installation of a 220 kV double circuit from the Bawdsey shore landing to a new substation in Bramford  covering a route of some 37 km.



Prysmian is responsible for the system design, supply, installation and testing of the cables and their accessories. The underground high voltage cables will be manufactured by Prysmian and installed by its UK-based installation division, relying on the expertise of its technical design team.



The company has an excellent track record of installation works of this type in the UK, including the land connection for the Gwynt y Môr wind farm in Wales and the Western Link DC land sections.



Pre-construction work is due to begin in early 2017, with the cable installation phase planned to take place from October 2017 to September 2018. During this time, in order to complete the project, Prysmian will be employing a crew of approximately 50 people.



Llyr Roberts, Prysmian UK CEO said: This is a highly significant project for Prysmian and it demonstrates again the breadth of our expertise, both in the manufacture of high voltage cable and in the technical expertise required by the design and installation. We are delighted to be involved in a world-leading project of this significance for the UK renewable energy sector.





