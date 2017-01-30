FlitWays Partners with Plus Group Ltd. for Pre-Scheduled Airport Transfers in the United States

(firmenpresse) - CULVER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- FlitWays (OTC PINK: FTWS), a Los Angeles-based ground travel technology company, today announced a new distribution partnership with Plus Group Ltd., the most dynamically developing airport transfers provider in the European region, to provide airport transfers for CSA Czech Airlines, the national airlines of the Czech Republic. Plus Group Ltd. is a member of a company group providing airport transfer solutions for major European airlines, including Wizz Air and Ryanair, and also for the Aeroflot member Pobeda Airline. Czech Airline travelers that are flying into the United States can now schedule reliable and affordable complete door-to-door ground travel service.

FlitWays Director of Growth, Zacky Hamraz, commented, "We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our service to global air travelers who constantly pursue a true seamless door-to-door travel solution. The partnership will give travelers the flexibility to add preferred rides that meet their ground transportation needs."

FlitWays plans to execute a similar distribution approach to even more global airlines and increase our visibility to frequent flyers. As one of the fastest growing travel tech companies, our objective is to make FlitWays ground transportation available to every traveler flying with a global airline.

About FlitWays

FlitWays, a Los Angeles-based travel technology company, offers curated mobility solutions for enterprises and travel resellers, ground transportation in 170 cities around the world -- including rideshares, taxis, black cars, and airport shuttles. Currently servicing over 400 airports with a fleet of over 20,000 vehicles, FlitWays is there to handle all travel ride needs. FlitWays provides security and peace of mind for both business and private travelers with secure booking and all-inclusive rates.

For additional information regarding FlitWays, visit .

Additional information regarding FlitWays Technology, Inc. can also be found in the Company's most recent filings with SEC at and further Company press releases.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of FlitWays Technology, Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to; the proposed corporate name change; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:



Hermosa Capital Management

310 546 4600

PressRelease by

FlitWays

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/30/2017 - 13:30

Language: English

News-ID 520640

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: FlitWays

Stadt: CULVER CITY, CA





Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease