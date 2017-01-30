Namaste Announces Record Quarterly Revenue for Q1 2017

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (CSE: N)(CSE: N.CN)(FRANKFURT: M5BQ) is pleased to announce the filing of its unaudited quarterly financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and certification of the quarterly filings for the first quarter of fiscal 2017. The statements for the period can be accessed on SEDAR at .

The operational and financial highlights for the period include the following:

Financial Results

During the financial reporting period from September 1, 2016 to November 30, 2016, the Company focused efforts on further expanding its traffic and customer base, growing revenues, integrating the asset acquisitions of VaporSeller and Everyonedoesit, and securing capital to expand operations. Because of these focused initiatives, the Company achieved the following financial results:

Management Commentary

Sean Dollinger, President and CEO of Namaste, comments: "The first quarter of 2017 represents substantial financial progress. In the first quarter, our team obtained these results while integrating multiple acquisitions and fulfilling orders during some of our most active months. Going forward, we continue to streamline operations, including optimizing our websites, human resources, and distribution networks, and believe our financial results will continue to reflect the value we have created for shareholders."

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Namaste Technologies Inc. is an emerging leader in vaporizer and accessories space. Namaste has 26 ecommerce retail stores in 20 countries, offers the largest range of brand name vaporizers products on the market and is actively manufacturing and launching multiple unique proprietary products for retail and wholesale distribution. The Company is currently focused on expanding its product offering, acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and entering new markets globally.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sean Dollinger, Chief Executive Officer

Direct: +1 (786) 389 9771

Email:

Further information on the Company and its products can be accessed through the links below:

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Namaste assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors 5 discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on . This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The CSE has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

Contacts:



Namaste Technologies Inc.

Sean Dollinger

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (786) 389 9771





More information:

http://www.namastetechnologies.com



PressRelease by

Namaste Technologies Inc.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/30/2017 - 14:27

Language: English

News-ID 520669

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Namaste Technologies Inc.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease