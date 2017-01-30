Empire Life Investments honoured with five FundGrade(TM) A+ Awards for its funds

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Empire Life Investments Inc. has been recognized for its superior risk-adjusted performance, winning five 2016 Fundata FundGrade A+ Awards for its funds. Fundata picks the winners using an objective score-based calculation that determines the "best of the best" for each calendar year based solely on risk-adjusted performance.

For segregated funds

For mutual funds

(2)

"We are honoured to be recognized again this year by Fundata", said Ian Hardacre, MBA, CFA, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer, Empire Life Investments Inc. "We are especially honoured to be recognized in both the segregated fund and mutual fund category. These award-winning funds exemplify the team's conservative, value-oriented, disciplined investment style, with a strong emphasis on providing downside protection to help build wealth."

Those interested in the Empire Life suite of products should contact their financial advisor for more information.

About the Fundata FundGrade A + Rating

The FundGrade A+ rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The FundGrade A+ rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit .

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2016 Empire Life had total assets under management of $15.9 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter (at)EmpireLife or visit for more information.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds. Follow Empire Life Investments Inc. on Twitter (at)EmpireLifeInv or visit for more information.

(1) Segregated funds issued by The Empire Life Insurance Company.

(2) Mutual funds offered by Empire Life Investments Inc.

( 3) New deposits available only to existing plan holders

Empire Life Investments Inc.

