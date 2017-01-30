NBASE-T Technology Receives inVision Top Innovation Award 2017

Recognized for Innovation by Machine Vision Industry

(firmenpresse) - BEAVERTON, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- The today announced that NBASE-T technology has been recognized as one of the top 10 innovations of 2017 in the machine vision industry by a jury of experts organized by the German magazine, inVision. Now in its third year, the inVision Top Innovation awards identify the solutions and technologies having the most impact on the machine vision industry.

NBASE-T technology defines a new type of Ethernet signaling that boosts the speed of Cat5e cables up to 5 Gigabit per second (Gbps) -- well beyond its previous limit of 1 Gbps -- for distances up to 100 meters. As an NBASE-T Alliance member company, , the world's leading supplier of high-performance video interfaces, leveraged NBASE-T technology in its iPORT NTx-NBT Embedded Video Interface that served as the basis of the award selection.

"We are honored to receive this award and, just as important, are continually impressed by how NBASE-T alliance members like Pleora are applying the technology in truly innovative solutions," said Kamal Dalmia, president, NBASE-T Alliance. "While we envisioned great things for the enterprise with the advent of 802.11ac WAVE 2 devices, we also realized there were virtually limitless opportunities for this technology in myriad industries beyond traditional networks. These products are the reason that 2.5G and 5G Ethernet has seen significant growth in just two years since our alliance was founded."

"The award jury recognizes the significant bandwidth and cost advantages of NBASE-T technology, and believes this key innovation will help deliver performance and design benefits in a wide range of machine vision applications," said Peter Ebert, editor, inVision magazine.

The NBASE-T specification was released in late 2014 at a time when the industry was just coming together to define a new 2.5G and 5G Ethernet standard. That standard was ratified as IEEE 802.3bz in late 2016 and is compatible with the NBASE-T specification. The availability of the NBASE-T specification in advance of the IEEE standard enabled member companies to take an early look at the technology and bring real-world solutions to market. Today, that specification -- which includes extensions beyond what has been defined by IEEE -- has been broadly adopted by more than 50 companies across various industries.

"The availability of a specification in advance of the standard was critical in helping us be first to market with a solution for the imaging industry," said Harry Page, president, Pleora Technologies. "Understanding the unique value of the technology, we knew we could boost the performance of critical imaging systems without requiring our customers to invest in costly cable and infrastructure upgrades. Our new solutions do just that."

As the industry's first off-the-shelf GigE Vision over NBASE-T video interface, Pleora's iPORT NTx-NBT Embedded Video Interface is being designed into X-ray flat panel detectors (FPDs) by leading medical manufacturers. Camera manufacturer another NBASE-T Alliance member, also recently introduced new color line scan cameras based on the solution.

The applications for NBASE-T solutions are vast and growing as enterprise, industrial and even home networks embrace the technology. NBASE-T products give users the ability to dramatically increase bandwidth without having to consider the costly, and in some cases impractical, proposition of ripping and replacing an astonishing installed base of 70 billion meters of cabling and 1.3 billion outlets.

The NBASE-T Alliance is an industry-wide cooperative effort focused on enabling the development and deployment of products that support 2.5G and 5GBASE-T Ethernet. Founded in 2014, the alliance publishes specifications, facilitates interoperability and educates the market about the multiple applications of the technology. The alliance board of directors is composed of representatives from Aquantia, Cisco, CME Consulting, Intel, Marvell, NXP and Xilinx. Visit us at or connect with us on or .

