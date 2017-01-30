Inventergy Signs Agreement with Soliddd Corp.

Significant Opportunity in the 3D Imaging Sector; Marks the 6th Partnership for Inventergy Innovations

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Inventergy Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVT) ("Inventergy"), an intellectual property monetization company, announced today that Inventergy Innovations, LLC, Inventergy's technology licensing business subsidiary, has entered into a definitive agreement with Soliddd Corp ("Soliddd"), a company with core technology and expertise that enable high quality 3D images without the need for special viewing glasses for consumers and industrial signage, 3D VR (virtual reality) imagery and active lenses for consumer eyewear. As part of the engagement, Inventergy Innovations obtains rights to the commercialization of Soliddd's Liquid Crystal Cell, 3D imaging and 3D printing technologies.

Joe Beyers, CEO of Inventergy, stated, "The 3D imaging market is vibrant and growing and we are excited to partner with Soliddd to help monetize its unique innovations in these applications. The images that are enabled by this technology are truly amazing." Mr. Beyers continued, "In a short time, Inventergy Innovations has been able to secure monetization rights to various unique and powerful disruptive technologies which we believe will allow us to provide additional revenue opportunities for our partners and our shareholders. The definitive agreement for this partnership is the sixth partnership agreement by our Inventergy Innovations subsidiary. We expect to see more partnerships in the near future."

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the 3D imaging market to grow from $4.9 billion in 2015 to $16.6 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate of 27.5%. North America is currently the largest market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to become increasingly important in the future.

"We are pleased with our decision to partner with Inventergy Innovations to maximize our growth potential in 3D imaging applications," said Neal Weinstock, CEO of Soliddd. "The Soliddd technology enables unparalleled and realistic printed 3D images with great depth perception without the need for special glasses. It is applicable to normal size images or large displays such as those deployed on busses, billboards or on the sides of buildings. It is also highly applicable to 3D virtual reality applications such as used in gaming solutions. In addition the technology enables the creation of customized eyewear for consumers."

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns. For more information about Inventergy, visit .

