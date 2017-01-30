Marathon Petroleum Corporation Announces 2017 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)

announced today that its 2017 annual meeting of shareholders will take place at

the company's headquarters in Findlay, Ohio, on April 26, 2017 at 10 a.m. EDT.



In addition, the company announced that Feb. 27, 2017, has been fixed as the

record date for determination of the shareholders of the company entitled to

notice of, and to vote at, the annual meeting.



About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of

approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system.

Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned

retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary,

owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with

approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has

ownership interests in approximately 8,400 miles of crude and light product

pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids

(NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 54 gas processing plants,

13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.

Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream

master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational

flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products

efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service

businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast

Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa D. Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Media Contacts:



Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

