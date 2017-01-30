(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
DETROIT, January 30, 2017 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM),
(NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday,
February 10, 2017. A press release announcing the results will be issued before
the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.
To participate by phone, please dial:
(855) 681-2072 from the United States
(973) 200-3383 from outside the United States
Callers should ask to be connected to the American Axle & Manufacturing earnings
conference call.
To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the
call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on
February 10, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 17, 2017. To listen to the
replay please dial:
(855) 859-2056 from the United States
(404) 537-3406 from outside the United States
When prompted, callers should enter conference reservation number 87956021. The
briefing audio will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.
About AAM
AAM is a world leader in the manufacture, engineering, design and validation of
driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and modules, chassis
systems, electric drive systems and metal-formed products for light trucks,
sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial
vehicles. In addition to locations in the United States
(Indiana, Michigan and Ohio), AAM also has offices or facilities
in Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg,
Mexico, Poland, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden and Thailand. To learn more,
visit www.aam.com.
###
For more information:
Investor Contact Media Contact
Jason P. Parsons Christopher M. Son
Director, Investor Relations Director, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-2404 (313) 758-4814
jason.parsons(at)aam.com chris.son(at)aam.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.aam.com/
Date: 01/30/2017 - 15:35
Language: English
News-ID 520687
Character count: 2778
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc
Stadt: Detroit, MI
Number of hits: 45
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.893
|Registriert Heute:
|19
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|186
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.