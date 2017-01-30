AAM to Webcast and Teleconference Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results on February 10, 2017

DETROIT, January 30, 2017 - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM),

(NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year

2016 financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday,

February 10, 2017. A press release announcing the results will be issued before

the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.



To participate by phone, please dial:



(855) 681-2072 from the United States

(973) 200-3383 from outside the United States



Callers should ask to be connected to the American Axle & Manufacturing earnings

conference call.



To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the

call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on

February 10, 2017 until 11:59 p.m. ET on February 17, 2017. To listen to the

replay please dial:



(855) 859-2056 from the United States

(404) 537-3406 from outside the United States



When prompted, callers should enter conference reservation number 87956021. The

briefing audio will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.



About AAM

AAM is a world leader in the manufacture, engineering, design and validation of

driveline and drivetrain systems and related components and modules, chassis

systems, electric drive systems and metal-formed products for light trucks,

sport utility vehicles, passenger cars, crossover vehicles and commercial

vehicles. In addition to locations in the United States

(Indiana, Michigan and Ohio), AAM also has offices or facilities

in Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, Luxembourg,

Mexico, Poland, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden and Thailand. To learn more,

visit www.aam.com.







###



For more information:





Investor Contact Media Contact



Jason P. Parsons Christopher M. Son

Director, Investor Relations Director, Marketing & Communications

(313) 758-2404 (313) 758-4814

jason.parsons(at)aam.com chris.son(at)aam.com













