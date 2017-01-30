TREB Media Event - Market Year in Review, Outlook Report & Economic Summit

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- The Toronto Real Estate Board invites media to its annual Market Year in Review, Outlook & Economic Summit () at Parkview Manor () on January 31, 2017.
The Economic Summit event will host a number of discussions concerning the real estate market in 2016 as well as a look forward into 2017 by TREB's Director of Market Analysis Jason Mercer. Punctuated by Ipsos Vice President Sean Simpson's presentation of the results of two TREB-commissioned Ipsos studies on consumer home buying intentions and preferences.
Next, Bruce McCuaig, President & CEO of Metrolinx, will discuss how Metrolinx is reshaping transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe. Paul Smetanin, President and CEO of the Canadian Centre for Economic Analysis, will also be on hand to break down the results of a TREB-commissioned study on the impact of transit infrastructure on housing affordability.
Finally, a panel of experts will discuss the issue of supply of ownership housing in the GTA:
Finally, Ontario Minister of Transportation, the Hon. Steven Del Duca, will deliver a keynote address.
This report is full of valuable information and intends to shine the spotlight on "Connecting to Affordability." This year's report breaks down the question of housing affordability, distilling complex information about the GTA housing market, as well as the policies and economic issues that impact the wider Greater Golden Horseshoe region, into digestible language.
The report is divided into several key sections:
Full Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Registration & Complimentary Hot Breakfast: 8:00 a.m.
Event: 8:45 a.m.-12 noon
Location: Parkview Manor, 55 Barber Greene Road, Toronto ()
Registration:
Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service. Over 46,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.
