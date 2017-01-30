AMUR Finance Company Appoints Elliott M. Klass to the position of General Counsel

(firmenpresse) - WHITE PLAINS, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- Amur Finance Company, Inc. (Amur) today announced that Elliott M. Klass has been appointed as General Counsel of Amur. In this role, Mr. Klass will oversee all corporate and transactional legal matters and strategy for Amur and its subsidiaries. Mr. Klass has served as Senior Vice President at Amur for over two years dealing with the company's diverse and extensive aviation portfolio, as well as other assets. Prior to joining Amur, Mr. Klass worked within the global transport finance group at Vedder Price, P.C., where he worked on all manners of aviation-finance transactions, including securitizations, portfolio financings, and PDP financings. Prior to Vedder Price, Mr. Klass was a member of the leveraged finance group at the law firm of Latham & Watkins.

"I am delighted to appoint Elliott to the role of General Counsel," said Amur Chairman and CEO Mostafiz ShahMohammed. "Elliott's proven dedication and substantive knowledge, transactional savvy and strategic creativity continue to make him an invaluable asset to the growing family of Amur companies."

"Amur is a dynamic and exciting company to work for so it is truly an honor to be appointed as General Counsel," said Mr. Klass. "I am grateful for this new opportunity and look forward to working with the talented team at Amur to build a great company."

Mr. Klass holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Government and History from Cornell University.

Amur Finance Company, Inc. (Amur) is a privately held, diversified commercial finance company focusing on four main sectors: General Equipment; Aviation; Energy, Shipping & Logistics; and Other Industrial and Commercial Assets. Amur's management team and senior leaders have extensive industry expertise and have been involved in over $100 billion of transportation, industrial and related commercial finance, trading and investment transactions around the world. Amur takes a partnership approach to its investments, providing long-term value through direct investments and strategic arrangements with world-class entrepreneurs and businesses.

