Eppendorf Introduces the New BioFlo® 120 Bioprocess Control Station

(PresseBox) - Leading life science company Eppendorf introduces the BioFlo 120, their latest bench scale fermentor/bioreactor system for research and development. This flexible instrument is capable of microbial fermentation as well as mammalian cell culture applications with a single platform. It features an extensive range of glass and BioBLU® Single-Use Vessel options (250 mL ? 40 L). Universal connections for digital Mettler Toledo® ISM and analog sensors make it easy to monitor a variety of critical process parameters.

?We know that in research and development time is critical. Our priority was to develop a bioprocess system that is straightforward to set up and easy to use. By reducing the time required in learning to use new equipment, we free up scientists to spend more time on what is important, their research,? states Kevin Voll, product manager Eppendorf bioprocess.

The embedded software offers real-time local process control through an integrated touchscreen. The newly developed Auto Culture modes for push button control of microbial and cell culture applications drastically reduce the learning curve associated with new equipment. For additional process control capabilities and secure database management the BioFlo 120 can also be connected to Eppendorf SCADA platforms DASware® and BioCommand®.

?A very user-friendly system, which is self-explanatory? summarized Hamid Tehrani at RWTH Aachen University, after using the new control station for a few weeks. Ease of use and flexibility ensure the new bioreactor/fermentor serves the needs of scientists today and in the years to come ? be it in academic, governmental, or industrial research settings.

The new BioFlo 120 bioprocess control station will be presented at the BioProcess International Europe in Amsterdam, the BioProcess International West in San Francisco, the BioPharm Asia in Singapore, and other industry events. Interested visitors can learn about the new product at the Eppendorf booths or at www.eppendorf.com/BioFlo120.





Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, test tubes, microliter plates, and disposable bioreactors complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has about 2,930 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 25 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.





