WCB Resources Ltd: Passing of Co-Founder and Director Peter Lynch

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- WCB Resources Ltd ("WCB" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: WCB) sadly announces that co-founder and non-executive director Peter Lynch has passed away as a result of a tragic plane accident in Perth, Australia.
The WCB Board are deeply saddened by the sudden unexpected passing of their fellow director and friend. Our deeply felt sympathies are with Peter's family and friends.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Cameron Switzer
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
