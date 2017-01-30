Business News


Tonya Loves Book, I Got This Promise from My Father: No Weapon Shall Prosper Released

Tonya R. Loves book titled, I Got This Promise from My Father: No Weapon Shall Prosper has been launched.

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release

Jacksonville, FL January 30th, 2017  Tonya R. Loves book titled, I Got This Promise from My Father: No Weapon Shall Prosper has been launched. In the book, Tonya shared how she conquered various forms of abuse, neglect, witchcraft, jail, foster homes, homelessness, and the death of her youngest son, Prosper, and her own demons by learning and relying on the Truth of Gods Word, which eventually became her refuge. Tonya has also done a music video for the book which will be used as the soundtrack when it is eventually turned into a play. The inspiring video and song shadows the books journey and it can be found on YouTube under Tonyarepslove.

In the book, Tonya revealed that she attempted suicide many times owing to the many challenges she faced. During the trying times, she recounted how she received an angelic visitation at the age of seventeen, and how God spoke to her through an Apostle, of a promise land consisting of a true and intimate relationship with Him and a worldwide ministry through her many anointed writings. The author testifies that there are no formal institutes or teachers that she contributes her writing and poetry to; stating proudly that her gifts were given to her by God and although she never finished school God would accomplish his promises over her life. However, to accomplish this, she first had to be willing to cross over the spiritual Red Sea and dwell in the wilderness where God would develop her character, build her faith, and teach her His commandments just like the Israelites.

According, to the author the book is a true story revolving around her late son, Prosper Natron Johnson and her life. God planted a seed in Tonya during her seventh pregnancy and instructed her to name her son Prosper; as a sign that He was going to fulfill His promise to her. Although the child was born as a fulfilled promise from God, he and his mother faced numerous challenges continuously until he brutally lost his life at the age of seventeen.



When her symbol of Gods promise died, Tonya felt that her promise died with him. She was thrown into a state of confusion and torment, as she began questioning her belief and faith in God; the same God who delivered her from being homeless, witchcraft, abuse, and even the grip of death. Tonya eventually received the understanding that the death of her son was part of Gods sovereign plan and that he has completed his mission on earth and has stepped into his Promise land (Heaven). She received divine encouragement to continue her journey and possess everything her Heavenly Father has promised her.

Despite the numerous trials, she faced, in the book, Tonya said God assured her that No Weapon Shall Prosper - against her or His solemn word. Tonya has since learned to be truthful to God, others and herself. She has been delivered from the shackles of sin, religion, condemnation, and guilt. Through her circumstances, she has found faith and strength and she is now helping others share in their truth. The author believes that the truth of God's word is our greatest weapon against the enemy, and with it No Weapon Shall Prosper.

Contact:
Tonya R Love
tonyarepslove(at)gmail.com
1-844-777-6773
http://www.tonyarepslove.com
YouTube: Tonyarepslove
