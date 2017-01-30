UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education Announces New Online Python Programming Specialized Studies Program

Perfect Program for Those Learning a Programming Language for the First Time

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/30/17 -- With the increasing number of industries and applications adopting Python, the (DCE) announced today a new online . Python is the programming language of choice for high-demand job fields such as data science, machine learning, and predictive analytics. It is concise, easy to read, and can be used for a variety of industry needs including web development, data analytics, core software development and a wide range of scientific applications. The specialized studies program will feature three required courses and three electives for beginning and intermediate programmers and those in the data science, data analytics, machine learning, GIS analytics, web development, software development and QA, UX/UI design, engineering, and business analyst fields.

"The adoption of Python in the data industry has increased substantially since 2005 and is predicted to be more popular than the industry leading JAVA language in a few years," said Dave Dimas, Ph.D., director of engineering, sciences, and information technology at UC Irvine DCE. "Through the Python Specialized Studies Program at UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education, students will be better prepared for the data analysis and web development domains."

Python for Data Science, Web and Core Programming Specialized Studies Program participants will learn to program using a popular language that is fast, easy to use, and runs on all major hardware platforms. Participants will learn to code using efficient Python scripting and syntax tools, create user-defined functions and utilize a vast array of built-in functions.

The three required courses offered include:

- Participants will learn basics of programming computers using Python including how to create a program from a series of simple Python instructions. Participants will also learn about variable types, flow control, and functions.

- This course will introduce the core data structures of the Python programming language and include topics such as data sourcing, web scraping, preparing, cleaning and joining data. It will explore how students can use the Python built-in data structures such as lists, dictionaries, and tuples to perform increasingly complex data analysis.

- This course will introduce data analysis using Python. Pandas will be covered which is the most popular Python package for general data manipulation. This course will also provide a fast paced introduction to basic Python syntax and the Python list, tuple, and dictionary data structures. By the end of this course, students will be able to ingest data, manipulate it, run some analysis, and visualize it.

For more information about the Python for Data Science, Web and Core Programming Specialized Studies Program or to register for the courses, please visit or call (949) 824-5414.

The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year -- fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free and content through the initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit .

Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

Keywords (optional):

Comments on this PressRelease