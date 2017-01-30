Birimian Limited: New Issues and Secondary Trading Notice



(firmenpresse) -

NEW ISSUES AND SECONDARY TRADING NOTICE



Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS and the Company - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-kDV5PSv48&t=16s) advises that on 25 January 2017 it issued (a) 30,000 ordinary shares following shareholder approval on 25 November 2016 in lieu of cash fees for services provided to the Company and (b) 5,500,000 ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options exercisable at AU$0.25 to raise $1,375,000.



Secondary Trading Notice



The Corporations Act (the Act) restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By the Company giving this notice, sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A (5) of the Act.



Accordingly, the Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A (5)(e) of the Act that:



1) the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;



2) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and



3) other than as noted below there is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purpose of sections 708A (7) and (8) of the Act.





Yours faithfully



Beverley Nichols

Company Secretary



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch



Suite 9, 5 Centro Ave, Subiaco WA 6008

P.O. Box 457, West Perth, WA 6872, Australia

Ph+61 8 9286 3045

Fax: +61 8 9226 2027

info(at)birimian.com

ABN 11 113 931 105









PressRelease by

Birimian Ltd.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/30/2017 - 17:09

Language: English

News-ID 520709

Character count: 1830

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Birimian Ltd.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease