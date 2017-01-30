Birimian Limited: New Issues and Secondary Trading Notice

(firmenpresse) -
NEW ISSUES AND SECONDARY TRADING NOTICE
Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS and the Company - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-kDV5PSv48&t=16s) advises that on 25 January 2017 it issued (a) 30,000 ordinary shares following shareholder approval on 25 November 2016 in lieu of cash fees for services provided to the Company and (b) 5,500,000 ordinary shares following the exercise of unlisted options exercisable at AU$0.25 to raise $1,375,000.
Secondary Trading Notice
The Corporations Act (the Act) restricts the on-sale of securities issued without disclosure, unless the sale is exempt under section 708 or 708A of the Act. By the Company giving this notice, sale of the Shares noted above will fall within the exemption in section 708A (5) of the Act.
Accordingly, the Company gives notice pursuant to section 708A (5)(e) of the Act that:
1) the Shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
2) as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and
3) other than as noted below there is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purpose of sections 708A (7) and (8) of the Act.
Yours faithfully
Beverley Nichols
Company Secretary
In Europe:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
Suite 9, 5 Centro Ave, Subiaco WA 6008
P.O. Box 457, West Perth, WA 6872, Australia
Ph+61 8 9286 3045
Fax: +61 8 9226 2027
info(at)birimian.com
ABN 11 113 931 105
Date: 01/30/2017 - 17:09
Language: English
News-ID 520709
Character count: 1830
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Birimian Ltd.
Stadt: Wien
Number of hits: 72
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.895
|Registriert Heute:
|21
|Registriert Gestern:
|31
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|163
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.