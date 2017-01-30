Business News


Birimian Limited: Notice Received Under Section 249D of the Corporations Act

ID: 520710
(firmenpresse) - NOTICE RECEIVED UNDER SECTION 249D OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

Birimian Limited (ASX:BGS; Birimian and Company - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-kDV5PSv48&t=16s ) has received a notice under section 249D of the Corporations Act (Notice) from Mr Curtis Abbott, Mr Michael Bond, Mr Alexander Mlaco, Mr Peter Yoon Pin Loh , Mr Andrew Taylor, Mr Andrew Christie, Mr John Anderson, Mr Andrea Ballati, Mr Bruce Abbott and Mr Bruce Abbott & Mr Curtis Stanley Abbott (Requisitioning Shareholders). The Requisitioning Shareholders collectively have a voting power of 6.57% in the Company.

The Notice requisitions a general meeting of the Company seeking the appointment of Mr Michael Langford and Mr James McKay as directors of the Company and the removal of directors, Mr Winton Willesee and Mr Hugh Bresser.

The Company will look to call a meeting of its members within 21 days of the date that the Notice was received by the Company and otherwise hold the meeting in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act.

The Company will keep shareholders advised of any material developments.

Yours faithfully

Beverley Nichols
Company Secretary

